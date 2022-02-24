Front Page

Highest murder rates in the U.S. – The most deadly cities

February 23, 2022
Al Lindsey
In America, an estimated 16,425 people were murdered in 2019. This was a 0.3% increase from the 2018 estimate.

Here are murder rates in 65 major U.S. cities (cities with greater than 100,000 residents) for 2019. These rates are calculated using the latest statistics available — the FBI’s 2019 Crime in the United States data, as well as data culled directly from city police officials and the U.S. Census Bureau.

65. Hampton, Virginia

Senate Democrats Discuss Protecting Children From Gun Violence With Survivors And Victims Of Attacks

The murder rate in Hampton is 11.26 per 100,000.

64. Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Shooter Opens Fire In Baggage Claim Area At Fort Lauderdale Airport

The murder rate in Fort Lauderdale is 11.37 per 100,000.

63. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Thousands Join March For Our Lives Events Across US For School Safety From Guns

The murder rate in Oklahoma City is 11.40 per 100,000.

62. Knoxville, Tennessee

Football Player Killed

The murder rate in Knoxville is 11.66 per 100,000. 

In 2015, Zaevion Dobson, 15, was shot and killed while shielding three friends from gunfire.

61. Bridgeport, Connecticut

Shooting in Bridgeport, Conn.

In 2019, the murder rate in Bridgeport was 11.73 per 100,000.

59 (TIE). Nashville, Tennessee

McNair Killed

The murder rate in Nashville is 12.08 per 100,000. 

59 (TIE). Charlotte, North Carolina

US Marshalls killed a suspect in Charlotte

The murder rate in Charlotte is 12.08 per 100,000.

58. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Mourner's pay respects in front of the memorial site.In the

The murder rate in Pittsburgh is 12.32 per 100,000.

57. Toledo, Ohio

11057264g.jpg

The murder rate in Toledo is 12.43 per 100,000.

In 2018, James Worley was sentenced to death for murdering 20-year-old University of Toledo student Sierah Joughin. Police discovered a hidden room outfitted with restraints inside a barn on Worley’s property.

56. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Federal Grand Jury Indicts John Edwards

The murder rate in Winston-Salem is 12.5 per 100,000.

55. Fayetteville, North Carolina

Memorial Held For George Floyd Held In His Birthplace Of North Carolina

The murder rate in Fayetteville is 12.76 per 100,000.

54. Springfield, Massachusetts

Police Discover Bodies In Springfield On Property Of Man Charged With Kidnapping

The murder rate in Springfield is 12.96 per 100,000.

53. Paterson, New Jersey

Terror Suspect's House In Paterson, New Jersey Searched By Police and FBI

In 2019, the murder rate in Paterson was 13.08 per 100,000.

52. Durham, North Carolina

Durham murder rate

The murder rate in Durham is 13.20 per 100,000.

51. Syracuse, New York

ryan-lawrence.jpg

The murder rate in Syracuse is 13.34 per 100,000.

In 2016, Ryan Lawrence, seen here, pleaded guilty to beating to death his 21-month-old daughter Maddox before burning her body and dumping her ashes in the Onondaga Creek.

50. Newport News, Virginia

newportnews-facebook.jpg

The murder rate in Newport News is 13.53 per 100,000.

49. Akron, Ohio

akronshooting.jpg

The murder rate in Akron is 13.64 per 100,000. The murder rate dropped in the city — by 5.5 per 100,000 residents — from 2018 to 2019.

48. Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa Police Officer Arrested Kepler

The murder rate in Tulsa is 13.69 per 100,000.

Josh Mills, pictured here, sits outside of the Tulsa home where friend Jeremy Lake was killed in 2014. Shannon Kepler, a white police officer, fatally shot Lake, who was Black, while Lake was visiting his girlfriend, Kepler’s daughter. Kepler is currently serving a 15-year prison sentence for first-degree manslaughter.

47. South Bend, Indiana

Obama Makes Contentious Appearance At Notre Dame Graduation Ceremony

The murder rate in South Bend is 13.72 per 100,000.

46. Louisville, Kentucky

US-JUSTICE-POLICE-SHOOTING-RACISM

The murder rate in Louisville is 13.92 per 100,000.

45. Jacksonville, Florida

Loud Music Killing

The murder rate in Jacksonville is 14.19 per 100,000. Jacksonville’s murder rate increased by 1.99 per 100,000 from 2018 to 2019.

Michael Dunn was sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting a teenager at a Jacksonville gas station.

44. Greensboro, North Carolina

ncaandt-greensboro.jpg

The murder rate in Greensboro is 14.43 per 100,000.

43. Norfolk, Virginia

Sailor Killed In Shooting At Naval Station Norfolk Buried At Arlington Cemetery

The murder rate in Norfolk is 14.83 per 100,000.

42. Dallas, Texas

Gunman Dead After Shooting At Federal Courthouse In Dallas

In 2019, the murder rate in Dallas was 14.89 per 100,000.

41. Albuquerque, New Mexico

ap-090521021858.jpg

The murder rate in Albuquerque is 14.95 per 100,000.

40. West Palm Beach, Florida

Thousands Join March For Our Lives Events Across US For School Safety From Guns

The murder rate in West Palm Beach is 15.07 per 100,000. The murder rate plummeted in the city from 2018 to 2019, dropping by more than 9 per 100,000 residents.

39. Richmond, California

Richmond, California: The Office of Neighborhood Safety (ONS) Works to Curb Firearms Assaults in the City

The murder rate in Richmond is 15.38 per 100,000.

38. Beaumont, Texas

beaumonttexas-courthouse.jpg

The murder rate in Beaumont is 16.03 per 100,000.

37. Rochester, New York

rochester-shooting.png

The murder rate in Rochester is 16.04 per 100,000.

36. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee Community Mourns Shooting Death Of 4-Year-Old Girl

The murder rate in Milwaukee is 16.41 per 100,000. 

35. Savannah, Georgia

Teen Gun Violence Savannah

The murder rate in Savannah is 16.61 per 100,000.

Barbara O’Neal started the group Mothers of Murdered Sons in Savannah after her 20-year-old son, Alan, was fatally shot during an attempted robbery in 2011.

34. High Point, North Carolina

highpointpolice.jpg

The murder rate in High Point is 16.77 per 100,000. 

33. Hartford, Connecticut

Connecticut father who threw son off bridge sentenced to 70 years

The murder rate in Hartford is 17.18 per 100,000. 

Denise Moreno speaks at the sentencing of her son, Tony Moreno, after he was convicted of throwing his 7-month-old son to his death from the Arrigoni Bridge.

32. Augusta, Georgia

Courtroom. U.S. Court House, Augusta, Georgia

The murder rate in Augusta is 17.69 per 100,000.

31. Oakland, California

Three Officers Dead, One On Life Support After Shootout In Oakland

The murder rate in Oakland is 17.97 per 100,000. 

30. Newark, New Jersey

Newark Begins 10-Day Stay-At-Home Order To Curb Rising Covid-19 Cases

In 2019, the murder rate in Newark was 18.08 per 100,000.

29. Chattanooga, Tennessee

Four Marines and One Sailor Killed In Military Center Shootings In Chattanooga, Tennessee

The murder rate in Chattanooga is 18.15 per 100,000.

28. Chicago, Illinois

US-CRIME-LEGGHETTE

The murder rate in Chicago is 18.26 per 100,000.

Here, Shomari Legghette enters a Chicago courtroom to receive his sentence — life in prison —after he was convicted of murder in the 2018 death of Police Commander Paul Bauer.

27. Buffalo, New York

Buffalo Hospital Shooting

The murder rate in Buffalo is 18.38 per 100,000. 

26. Montgomery, Alabama

Montgomery, Alabama Honors The Late Rep. John Lewis On His Final Journey

The murder rate in Montgomery is 18.54 per 100,000.

25. Shreveport, Louisiana

shreveport-ksla.jpg

The murder rate in Shreveport is 18.66 per 100,000.

24. Little Rock, Arkansas

Dozens Injured In Arkansas Nightclub Shooting

The murder rate in Little Rock is 19.15 per 100,000. 

23. Indianapolis, Indiana

Anti-Racism Protests Held In U.S. Cities Nationwide

In 2019, the murder rate in Indianapolis was 19.51 per 100,000.

22. Atlanta, Georgia

US-SHOOTING-SPA

The murder rate in Atlanta is 19.53 per 100,000.

A gunman shot and killed eight people at three Atlanta spa locations on March 17, 2021. Six of the eight victims were of Asian heritage.

21. Tuscaloosa, Alabama

tuscaloosapdviafb.jpg

The murder rate in Tuscaloosa is 20.77 per 100,000.

20. Columbus, Georgia

Hospital shootings

The murder rate in Columbus is 20.94 per 100,000.

19. Cincinnati, Ohio

Nightclub Shooting Cincinnati

The murder rate in Cincinnati is 21.1 per 100,000. The murder rate increased in the city by 2.2 per 100,000 from 2018 to 2019.

18. San Bernardino, California

Murder Suicide Shooting At Elementary School In San Bernardino Kills Three And Injures Others

The murder rate in San Bernardino is 21.23 per 100,000. 

17. Columbia, South Carolina

USC shooting

The murder rate in Columbia is 21.68 per 100,000.

16. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

National Guard Patrols In Philadelphia After Police Killing Of Walter Wallace, Jr. Sparks Nightly Protests

The murder rate in Philadelphia is 22.47 per 100,000.

15. Peoria, Illinois

Federal jury finds man guilty of kidnapping, slaying Chinese scholar

The murder rate in Peoria is 22.53 per 100,000. 

14. North Charleston, South Carolina

northcharlestonstuckey.jpg

The murder rate in North Charleston is 22.55 per 100,000. 

13. Washington, D.C.

Police Set Up Vehicle Checkpoints After Surge In Violence

The murder rate in Washington, D.C., is 23.52 per 100,000. 

12. Miami Gardens, Florida

Worshippers Attend Church Services in Miami After Zimmerman Verdict

In Miami Gardens, the murder rate is 23.64 per 100,000.

11. Richmond, Virginia

Shooting At Richmond Bus Station

The murder rate in Richmond is 23.84 per 100,000. 

10. Cleveland, Ohio

A police car is parked before the reside

The murder rate in Cleveland is 24.09 per 100,000.

9. Memphis, Tennessee

ap-080304018551.jpg

The murder rate in Memphis is 29.21 per 100,000. 

8. Kansas City, Missouri

Missouri attorney shot dead on his porch as man he recently defeated in court is tied to case

The murder rate in Kansas City is 29.88 per 100,000.

7. New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans Violent Crime Claims Three Young Brothers

The murder rate in New Orleans is 30.67 per 100,000. 

6. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Sadie Roberts-Joseph murder - Baton Rouge, LA

The murder rate in Baton Rouge is 31.72 per 100,000.

5. Dayton, Ohio

Funerals Held For Victims Of Dayton, Ohio Mass Shooting

The murder rate in Dayton is 34.18 per 100,000. That number spiked nearly 7.8 per 100,000 residents from 2018 to 2019.

4. Detroit, Michigan

Three Killed, Multiple Wounded In Shooting In Detroit

The murder rate in Detroit is 41.45 per 100,000 residents. 

In 2019, 275 people were murdered in that city.

3. Birmingham, Alabama

Eric Rudolph Pleads Not Guilty To 1998 Birmingham Bombing

In 2019, the murder rate in Birmingham was 50.62 per 100,000.

2. Baltimore, Maryland

US-POLICE-DRUGS-CRIME-RACISM

The murder rate in Baltimore is 58.27 per 100,000.

1. St. Louis, Missouri

Victor Whittier Sentancing Hearing

With 64.54 murders per 100,000 residents, St. Louis had the highest murder rate for any major American city in 2019.



