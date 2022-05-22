Highschoolgradswantmorefromdiplomas|BusinessNews

TimGrant
PittsburghPost-Gazette
Adifferentkindofhighschoolstudentisheadedtocollegenow.
TimGrant
PittsburghPost-Gazette
Adifferentkindofhighschoolstudentisheadedtocollegenow.
Thegraduatingseniorswhowillbeenteringintopost-secondaryeducationandtrainingoverthenextfewyearscarelessaboutivy-coveredprestigeandmoreaboutsavingmoney,keepingcostsdownandcollegedebtatabareminimum,evenifitmeanslivingathome.
Inanationalsurveyofmorethan1,000highschoolseniors,juniorsandsophomores,theWashington,D.C.-basedCollegeSavingsFoundationfoundtheywantmorepracticalandfunctionaleducationoptionsthataretiedtorealworkexperienceandthepossibilityoffinishingtheirrequirementsfaster.
Thetwoyearsofdisruptedschoolingcausedbythepandemicappearstohavereshapedyoungpeople’sideaofwhathighereducationlookslike.GenerationZstudents,or“zoomers”bornbetween1995and2012haveexpressedthehighestlevelofappreciation–63%–fortechnicalandcareereducationorapprenticeshipprogramsasaviablealternativetofour-yearcollegethaneverbefore.
“Thisyear’ssurveyreflectsmorematurity,arealgrowingupofyoungpeopleandtheirviewtowardstheroleofeducationafterhighschool,”saidVivianTsai,chairoftheCollegeSavingsFoundation.
Thissurveymarksthe13thannualnationwidestudyofhighschoolstudents’attitudestowardsavingfor,selectingandpayingforcollege.
Tsaisaidsurveyresultsfrom2019and2020indicatedhighschoolstudentsviewedcollegeasanextchronologicalstepingrowingup.Theylookedforwardtotheindependencefromtheirparents,movingintotheirdorms,experiencinganewphaseoflifeandhavingfunwithawholenewsetoffriends.
“Therealityof2020,2021andnow2022hasindicatedthatthatviewofcollegeisabitstaleatthispointbecausetherealityisthatcollegeisafour-yearpreparationforreallife,”Tsaisaid.
“Ithinkmanyofourkidshaveseenthatreallifeisalotmoredifficulttodaythanitwasfiveyearsago.”
Keepinghighereducationcostslowwasaconsistentthemeinthisyear’scanvassofthecollegeplanninglandscape.
Cost-cuttingmeasureschosenbyhighschoolstudentsincludedattendingpubliccollege(38%);andcommunitycollege(27%).Inaninterestingcomparison,technicalandcareereducationandprivatecollegeareevenlyrankedashighereducationdestinations,with10%ofhighschoolstudentsplanningtogototechnicalandcareerschools,onlyslightlybehind12%goingtoprivatecolleges.
Otherkeyfindingsinthesurveywerethat82%ofhighschoolstudentsplantoworkeitherfull-timeorpart-timewhileattendinghighereducationtohelpcovercosts;59%aresavingfortheirhighereducationand22%ofthemhavesavedmorethan$5,000;54%plantopaypartoralloftheirhighereducation;and66%planonlivingathome.
FinancialaidexpertMarkKantrowitzsaidstudentscomingoutofhighschoolaretakingamoreseriousapproachtowhethertheywillattendafour-yearcollege,whichone,whattheywillstudyandhowtheywillpayforit.
Thedayswhenstudentsspenttwoorthreeyearsincollegewithoutevendeclaringamajorareonthewayout.
“Familieshavebecomeincreasinglypricesensitive,andincreasinglysensitivetothequestionofwhethercollegeisworthit,”Kantrowitzsaid.
“Studentsareincreasinglytryingtoavoidhavingtoborrow,orborrowtoomuch,”hesaid.“Theyarelookingatwhethertheemployerprovidesastudentloanrepaymentassistanceprogram.Theyareevaluatinghoweasyitwillbetorepaythestudentloans.
Oneruleofthumbheofferedwasthatifastudent’stotaldebtatgraduationislessthantheirstartingsalary,theyshouldbeabletorepaythestudentdebtin10yearsorless.
Therisingcostofcollegehaspusheduptheamountofdebtstudentshavetakenouttoaffordit.
StudentborrowersintheU.S.oweatotalof$1.75trillionasofDec.31,2021,accordingtotheFederalReserveBank.
Theaveragestudentloandebtoutstandingforfederalstudentloans–notprivatestudentloans–isabout$37,000perborrower,accordingtotheU.S.DepartmentofEducation.
HighschoolstudentsintheCSFstudy–21%–reportedtheirfamiliesareusing529educationsavingsplanstofundtheirhighereducation.
A529isatax-advantagedsavingsplanthatwascreatedbyCongresstoassistfamiliesinpayingforcollegeexpenses.Unlikecustodialaccounts,whicharetaxablebaseduponincomeandcapitalgains,fundsusedforqualifiededucationalexpensesgrowfederaltax-freewithina529plan,allowingmoreofafamily’ssavingstobeusedfortuitionandlessofitgoingtowardtaxes.
529planscanbeusedtopayfortechnical,careerandvocationaltraining,aswellastuitionandroomandboard,atfour-yearcolleges.Thefundscanbeusedtopayforbooksoranysuppliesnecessaryforcourses.
Technicalschoolsandcareerandvocationaltrainingprogramsareincreasinginpopularityduetotheirmanyadvantages,whichincludeashortertimeframetofinishtheeducationandthelowercost.Butit’snotforeveryone.
“Notallkidshavethetechnicalskillsthatleadtoaninterestinacareerattendingatechorvocationalschool,”Tsaisaid.“Thetraditionalfour-yearuniversitywhereyou’reabletotakeclassesonhistoryandcreativewritingisalwaysgoingtohaveapurpose.”
TheCollegeSavingsFoundationisatradegroupfor529planprogrammanagers,statesponsorsandfinancialservicesfirmsthatmanagetheaccounts.Thenonprofitorganizationreportsthereare15.8millionindividual529planaccountsintheU.S.withatotalof$457.7billioninassetsfamilieshavesetasideforfuturehighereducationexpensesasofMarch31,2022,accordingtoISSMarketIntelligence.
Everystateinthecountryhasatleastone529plan.Somestatesoffermorethanone.Therearecurrently93operating529plansacrossthecountry.