Business

Highschoolgradswantmorefromdiplomas|BusinessNews

May 22, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
No Comments


TimGrant
PittsburghPost-Gazette

Adifferentkindofhighschoolstudentisheadedtocollegenow.

Thegraduatingseniorswhowillbeenteringintopost-secondaryeducationandtrainingoverthenextfewyearscarelessaboutivy-coveredprestigeandmoreaboutsavingmoney,keepingcostsdownandcollegedebtatabareminimum,evenifitmeanslivingathome.

Inanationalsurveyofmorethan1,000highschoolseniors,juniorsandsophomores,theWashington,D.C.-basedCollegeSavingsFoundationfoundtheywantmorepracticalandfunctionaleducationoptionsthataretiedtorealworkexperienceandthepossibilityoffinishingtheirrequirementsfaster.

Thetwoyearsofdisruptedschoolingcausedbythepandemicappearstohavereshapedyoungpeople’sideaofwhathighereducationlookslike.GenerationZstudents,or“zoomers”bornbetween1995and2012haveexpressedthehighestlevelofappreciation–63%–fortechnicalandcareereducationorapprenticeshipprogramsasaviablealternativetofour-yearcollegethaneverbefore.

Peoplearealsoreading…

“Thisyear’ssurveyreflectsmorematurity,arealgrowingupofyoungpeopleandtheirviewtowardstheroleofeducationafterhighschool,”saidVivianTsai,chairoftheCollegeSavingsFoundation.

Thissurveymarksthe13thannualnationwidestudyofhighschoolstudents’attitudestowardsavingfor,selectingandpayingforcollege.

Tsaisaidsurveyresultsfrom2019and2020indicatedhighschoolstudentsviewedcollegeasanextchronologicalstepingrowingup.Theylookedforwardtotheindependencefromtheirparents,movingintotheirdorms,experiencinganewphaseoflifeandhavingfunwithawholenewsetoffriends.

“Therealityof2020,2021andnow2022hasindicatedthatthatviewofcollegeisabitstaleatthispointbecausetherealityisthatcollegeisafour-yearpreparationforreallife,”Tsaisaid.

“Ithinkmanyofourkidshaveseenthatreallifeisalotmoredifficulttodaythanitwasfiveyearsago.”

Keepinghighereducationcostslowwasaconsistentthemeinthisyear’scanvassofthecollegeplanninglandscape.

Cost-cuttingmeasureschosenbyhighschoolstudentsincludedattendingpubliccollege(38%);andcommunitycollege(27%).Inaninterestingcomparison,technicalandcareereducationandprivatecollegeareevenlyrankedashighereducationdestinations,with10%ofhighschoolstudentsplanningtogototechnicalandcareerschools,onlyslightlybehind12%goingtoprivatecolleges.

Otherkeyfindingsinthesurveywerethat82%ofhighschoolstudentsplantoworkeitherfull-timeorpart-timewhileattendinghighereducationtohelpcovercosts;59%aresavingfortheirhighereducationand22%ofthemhavesavedmorethan$5,000;54%plantopaypartoralloftheirhighereducation;and66%planonlivingathome.

FinancialaidexpertMarkKantrowitzsaidstudentscomingoutofhighschoolaretakingamoreseriousapproachtowhethertheywillattendafour-yearcollege,whichone,whattheywillstudyandhowtheywillpayforit.

Thedayswhenstudentsspenttwoorthreeyearsincollegewithoutevendeclaringamajorareonthewayout.

“Familieshavebecomeincreasinglypricesensitive,andincreasinglysensitivetothequestionofwhethercollegeisworthit,”Kantrowitzsaid.

“Studentsareincreasinglytryingtoavoidhavingtoborrow,orborrowtoomuch,”hesaid.“Theyarelookingatwhethertheemployerprovidesastudentloanrepaymentassistanceprogram.Theyareevaluatinghoweasyitwillbetorepaythestudentloans.

Oneruleofthumbheofferedwasthatifastudent’stotaldebtatgraduationislessthantheirstartingsalary,theyshouldbeabletorepaythestudentdebtin10yearsorless.

Therisingcostofcollegehaspusheduptheamountofdebtstudentshavetakenouttoaffordit.

StudentborrowersintheU.S.oweatotalof$1.75trillionasofDec.31,2021,accordingtotheFederalReserveBank.

Theaveragestudentloandebtoutstandingforfederalstudentloans–notprivatestudentloans–isabout$37,000perborrower,accordingtotheU.S.DepartmentofEducation.

HighschoolstudentsintheCSFstudy–21%–reportedtheirfamiliesareusing529educationsavingsplanstofundtheirhighereducation.

A529isatax-advantagedsavingsplanthatwascreatedbyCongresstoassistfamiliesinpayingforcollegeexpenses.Unlikecustodialaccounts,whicharetaxablebaseduponincomeandcapitalgains,fundsusedforqualifiededucationalexpensesgrowfederaltax-freewithina529plan,allowingmoreofafamily’ssavingstobeusedfortuitionandlessofitgoingtowardtaxes.

529planscanbeusedtopayfortechnical,careerandvocationaltraining,aswellastuitionandroomandboard,atfour-yearcolleges.Thefundscanbeusedtopayforbooksoranysuppliesnecessaryforcourses.

Technicalschoolsandcareerandvocationaltrainingprogramsareincreasinginpopularityduetotheirmanyadvantages,whichincludeashortertimeframetofinishtheeducationandthelowercost.Butit’snotforeveryone.

“Notallkidshavethetechnicalskillsthatleadtoaninterestinacareerattendingatechorvocationalschool,”Tsaisaid.“Thetraditionalfour-yearuniversitywhereyou’reabletotakeclassesonhistoryandcreativewritingisalwaysgoingtohaveapurpose.”

TheCollegeSavingsFoundationisatradegroupfor529planprogrammanagers,statesponsorsandfinancialservicesfirmsthatmanagetheaccounts.Thenonprofitorganizationreportsthereare15.8millionindividual529planaccountsintheU.S.withatotalof$457.7billioninassetsfamilieshavesetasideforfuturehighereducationexpensesasofMarch31,2022,accordingtoISSMarketIntelligence.

Everystateinthecountryhasatleastone529plan.Somestatesoffermorethanone.Therearecurrently93operating529plansacrossthecountry.

GetthelatestlocalbusinessnewsdeliveredFREEtoyourinboxweekly.





Sourcelink

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.