Highway 75 traffic: Sign falls onto main lanes







ALLEN, Texas — Well, that’s not supposed to be there…

Drivers on U.S. 75 near Allen are seeing major traffic issues after a highway sign came down onto main lanes Friday afternoon.

The exit sign for the Sam Rayburn Tollway fell onto the northbound lanes of the highway near Stacy Road. Aerial views showed drivers able to slowly get around the sign through part of the left lane and left shoulder.

Crews from the Texas Department of Transportation could be seen working to remove the sign from the highway. The department told WFAA that it was notified around 3:15 p.m.

It’s unclear what caused the sign to come down.

This story will be updated as information is released by TxDOT.





Source link



