ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A highway sign and the pole it is connected to have fallen onto U.S. Highway 75 near Stacy Road on Friday afternoon, Feb. 18.

It happened shortly after 3:00 p.m.

CBS 11’s Taryn Jones tweeted video from the ground:

All but one lane on the northbound side is blocked off.

Traffic is backed up as a result.

There are no reports of injuries as it does not appear any vehicles were struck.

A TxDOT maintenance crew is on the scene.

TxDOT said it’s not yet clear how this happened.