Hillsborough Co healthcare plan offers option to those terminated by FL Medicaid

The state Department of Children and Families (DCF) in Tampa, Florida is within the technique of comparing its 5.5 million Medicaid accounts to decide who nonetheless qualifies and who wishes to be got rid of. DCF has been undertaking this analysis for about a month, however some problems have already been recognized by the Florida Health Justice Project (FHJP).

Initially, DCF said that it will start by taking away people who gave the impression to be ineligible and who had now not used Medicaid up to now yr. However, FHJP’s founder and advocacy director, Miriam Harmatz, identified that this can be a tough process and that some people who want Medicaid are being terminated. She added that if people consider their termination is fallacious, they are able to attraction DCF’s determination ahead of the top of the month specified within the notification.

If persons are decided to be ineligible for Medicaid, they are able to nonetheless get care thru both the Florida Healthy Kids program or the Affordable Care Act market. FHJP has created a portal of assets to assist people navigate this procedure, together with appeals. In Hillsborough County, Florida, people who are decided ineligible would possibly nonetheless qualify for the county’s unfastened insurance coverage program, which supplies number one care, strong point care, emergency care, inpatient hospitalization, pharmacy, imaginative and prescient, and dental care without charge to those who qualify. To qualify, a person should are living in Hillsborough County and make 175 % or much less of the federal poverty pointers, which equates to roughly $2100 or much less in line with particular person per thirty days.

If people require help navigating the county’s well being services and products web site, they are able to touch the Hillsborough County Health Care Services by the use of e-mail at [email protected] or by calling a consultant at (813) 272-5040.