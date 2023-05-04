Hillsborough County deputy helps deliver baby on side of the road

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Master Deputy Daniel “Red” Jones, helped a girl deliver her baby on the side of the road over the weekend and is now recounting his revel in. Jones, who has in the past assisted in the supply of two different small children, temporarily replied to a panicked name via the soon-to-be father who said that his spouse used to be about to present start. Jones known as for Hillsborough County Fire Rescue and with out hesitation jumped into motion serving to deliver the baby on the side of Highway 60 in Plant City. Jones evenly inspired and supported the mom and, inside mins, a baby woman named Lexela used to be born.

Speaking about the revel in, Jones stated, “Birthing is birthing. You’re just kind of there to catch,” and added, “I grew up in the cow business, so birthing ain’t nothing, big deal. This is easy.” He added that it used to be a second of natural pleasure and one thing that made the demanding situations of the activity profitable. A couple of days later, Luis Lopez, the proud father of Lexela, knowledgeable that his spouse is drained however doing superb and their new child daughter is wholesome. Lopez additionally expressed his gratitude in opposition to Deputy Jones and stated, “I do want to meet him again just to show him the baby so he can hold her, and we can take a couple of pictures.”

The frame digital camera video captured via Deputy Jones confirmed how he stored his cool whilst serving to the mother and baby and stored encouraging and reassuring the mom. Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office praised Deputy Jones for his heroic movements in a post on their Facebook web page that learn, “Great work, Deputy Jones! Your actions helped ensure a safe delivery and ultimately saved a life in the process.”