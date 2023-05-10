Hillsborough County helps raise funds for dog beaten with rubber mallet

In Town ‘N’ Country, Florida, the Hillsborough County Pet Resources Foundation helps to raise funds for a dog that used to be seriously beaten with a rubber mallet. The dog, a 9-year-old Siberian husky named Maya, sustained blunt-force head and again accidents, together with rib and backbone fractures, and used to be left blind in a single eye.

The incident befell on May 1, after the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office won a record of animal cruelty on Halifax Drive. Elizabeth Jaimes, 24, used to be arrested and charged with the abuse. Footage from a hidden digicam put in through Maya’s proprietor confirmed Jaimes hitting the dog whilst preserving her on a leash.

Jaimes admitted to hitting Maya as a result of she growled at her. Maya’s proprietor had spotted accidents at the dog across the time Jaimes moved in, prompting her to put in the digicam. After Jaimes’ arrest, Maya used to be reunited with her proprietor and is now convalescing at house.

The veterinary prices for Maya’s care amounted to just about $3,000, and the Hillsborough County Pet Resources Foundation helps to hide one of the bills. The basis may be accepting donations for Maya’s care and to fortify different animals in want.