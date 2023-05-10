Hillsborough County School Board votes to close Just Elementary School in Tampa

The Hillsborough County School Board has decided to close Just Elementary, a Tampa-based fundamental faculty, following a 4-3 vote on Tuesday. Board participants Henry Washington, Jessica Vaughn, and Karen Perez voted towards the closure.

The resolution adopted public remark from oldsters and scholars who pleaded with the board to stay the varsity open. Concerns had been raised over transportation for many who stroll to faculty. Speaking to ABC Action News, mum or dad Jennifer Brown defined, “I don’t drive, so it’s kind of like if something happens and it’s an emergency, I can’t get there,” whilst mum or dad Francheska Santiago famous, “Now that it’s going to be closed, I’ll have to find transportation.”

At provide, Just Elementary has 284 scholars, however the faculty is designed for 600 youngsters. The district has cited staffing problems and loss of lecturers as causes for the closure. Superintendent Addison Davis defined, “We look at student performance and we look where we are with the inability to fill positions at a school that needs us the most. We have to make a decision that protects the 280 students.”

The faculty is ready to close on the finish of the present educational 12 months. Affected scholars can be reassigned to both Booker T. Washington or Tampa Bay Blvd. fundamental faculties. Alternatively, they will make a choice to attend one in every of 3 magnet faculties, specifically Dunbar, Lockhart, or Tampa Heights, during the faculty selection program.

Following the closure, the district plans to paintings with faith-based companions, oldsters, and the NAACP to redesign the varsity over one or two years. Addison suggests the varsity may well be became a Montessori-focused tutorial facility, beginning with early formative years center of attention and steadily augmenting grades. However, no ultimate resolution has been made but.

The district will cling a gathering with oldsters to speak about faculty alternatives and solution any questions, despite the fact that a selected date has but to be scheduled.

