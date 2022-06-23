Hillsborough Pet Resource is ‘drastically over capacity’

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County’s Pet Resource Center is internet hosting an adoption celebration this Saturday in an effort to cut back crowding as the middle is “drastically over capacity,” a press launch mentioned.

The shelter mentioned it has been at greater than 500% capability for cats for greater than every week and is at the moment at greater than 130% capability for canine.

The celebration might be from 10 a.m. to five p.m. and adoption charges might be waived. There will even be sprinklers, splash pads and shaved-ice treats.

Officials are hopeful the occasion will assist clear the shelter.

Most of the rise concerned kittens, the shelter mentioned, which have been arriving on the shelter every week. Officials mentioned if the mom is round, younger kittens must be left alone so the mom can look after them. If the mom is not instantly seen, officers mentioned do not assume the kittens are deserted. Moms go away at occasions to seek for meals and water, and can disguise if she hears or sees individuals.

The shelter provides extra recommendation here to keep away from “kitnapping.”

The Pet Resource Center is positioned at 440 N. Falkenburg, Tampa, FL 33619. It’s the one open-admission shelter in Hillsborough County, that means it accepts canine and cats no matter breed, dimension, or medical situation.