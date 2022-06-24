Hillsborough registered voters to receive new voter info cards

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Elections Department began mailing new voter information cards to registered voters Thursday. Over 900,000 registered voters in Hillsborough County will receive a new Voter Information Card.

Following the 2020 Census, the district labored with the Florida Legislature to redraw district boundaries to mirror adjustments in inhabitants. The elections workplace then adjusted precinct boundaries to align them with new districts. The Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners permitted the adjustments throughout its assembly on May 18.

The Supervisor of Elections Office additionally inspected and reviewed all polling locations to decide the adjustments that want to be made earlier than the upcoming elections. According to the Elections Office, there have been 239 Election Day polling locations in 2020 and the division plans to have 247 polling locations in 2022.

All voters, whether or not they’re experiencing a change or not, will receive a new voter information card. Voters can even discover their celebration affiliation, Election Day precinct, and polling place on the Voter Information Card or by trying to find themselves here.

For extra information about voter information cards click on here.