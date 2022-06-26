Hillsborough Schools offers dozens of summer learning programs

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Schools is providing college students as many programs as potential this summer.

“We’re going to seize the opportunity while we have it so that they can remain on track and be successful when they start the school year in August,” mentioned Terry Connor, Deputy Superintendent for Hillsborough County Schools.

The faculty district mentioned these subsequent few weeks are essential for college kids as a result of they’re nonetheless coping with the lingering results of distant learning throughout the pandemic.

RELATED: New research out of Michigan exhibits college students in digital learning had tutorial, social and sleep points

“The opportunities for students to really recover some of the learning loss that’s occurred over the last two years is still a challenge that we’re facing,” mentioned Connor.

The programs give youngsters much-needed prolonged learning time in topic areas like math, science, social research, and STEM.

Hillsborough County Schools put $18 million from American Rescue Plan funding into rising their summer learning programs and growing extra choices.

“We began really expanding the grade level offerings during the summer. We have traditionally only been able to offer very specific programs during the summer due to summer,” mentioned Connor.

The district can also be providing freshman transition camps and summer bridge programs this summer.

“Our bridge programs really consist of students who are moving from the elementary setting transitioning over into middle school,” mentioned Connor.

Parents ought to contact their youngster’s faculty for extra information on enrolling in a program.