Hip-Hop Producer Metro Boomin’s Mother Killed By Husband

Hip-hop producer Metro Boomin had tragedy strike his household over the weekend.
In line with TMZ, the producer’s mom was killed by her husband, not Metro Boomin’s father, exterior of Atlanta. Leslie Joanne Wayne was discovered useless, and police have reported that she died by the hands of her husband, whose title was not disclosed. Police said that her husband took his personal life by suicide after killing Metro’s mom. The incident reportedly came about on Friday, June 3.
The producer has labored with a slew of Atlanta artists reminiscent of Future, Younger Thug, Gucci Mane, Migos, and standard rappers reminiscent of Travis Scott, Drake, Kanye West, and 21 Savage. Metro’s consultant confirmed the horrible information and has said that an post-mortem shall be carried out to find out the precise explanation for dying. The rep has additionally requested that Metro’s and the household’s privateness be revered throughout this tragic time.Wayne introduced Metro and his three siblings up in St. Louis. She realized his musical abilities and inspired him to pursue his expertise and fervour as he went by his teenage years and early maturity. She even went so far as driving her son from St. Louis to Atlanta, so he might work with the artists he had related with early in his profession. The Fader reported in 2016 that Wayne would drive Metro the 17 hours from St. Louis to Atlanta to satisfy with OJ Da Juiceman. Wayne would proceed to make the 17-hour drive nearly each weekend so long as he stored getting good grades in class.In line with Billboard, the profitable producer initially appeared on the Billboard charts in 2017 when he was on the Billboard Artist 100. He peaked in October 2020 at No. four on the identical checklist. He has appeared on the Scorching 100 chart 31 instances, having two Prime 10 hits in 2020: “Runnin” with 21 Savage (No. 9) and “Mr. Proper Now” with 21 Savage that includes Drake (No. 10).