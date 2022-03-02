His favorite passes and whether February 2022 was best month of his NBA career

LOS ANGELES — Luka Doncic celebrated his 23rd birthday Monday with a day off from Mavericks practice in sunny Los Angeles, and then he gave a gift to fans and reporters:

A rare group interview after Dallas’ Tuesday morning shootaround.

Hours before he and the Mavericks face the Lakers in Crypto.com Arena, just after Doncic swished a half-court shot during the team’s daily contest, he took a courtside seat to chat about his MVP-worthy production in February, the intricacies of some of his best passes this year and his first regular-season matchup against LeBron James this season.

Below are the highlights, lightly edited for length and clarity.

Q: Can you say this has been the best basketball stretch of your career?

Doncic: “Maybe. I don’t know. I can’t tell, but it’s different than in Europe, so I don’t know. I can’t tell.”

Q: What about just your time in the NBA?

Doncic: “Yeah, probably.”

Q: What is it about the last month that’s really elevated your game?

Doncic: “I don’t know, man. I just enjoy playing basketball. Sometimes you’re going to play worse. Sometimes you’re going to play better, so I think these 10, 15 games have been better.”

Q: Your calendar months of February have been incredible over your career. Any particular reason?

Doncic: “Maybe it’s my birthday. I don’t know.”

Q: You’ve faced LeBron several times now, but is there something still special about going against a player you looked up to for so long?

Doncic: “Every game is going to be special. He’s just one of the best basketball players to ever play this game. I really watched him growing up, and every game is going to be special against him.”

Q: How does that matchup bring out your competitive juices?

Doncic: “Honestly, always when you play against big names, you want to do great. But every game I’m excited to play, and I just want to win every game, but obviously this one’s special.”

Q: What’s your favorite thing about passing?

Doncic: “Getting my teammates involved. I think passing-wise, last game was my worst ever— two assists and nine turnovers. It was very bad. But no, I think it’s amazing. If I can do those passes that I can do, get my teammates an open shot, I’m going to do it. I’m going to keep improving that. Got to limit my turnovers. Got to learn that and just keep improving my passing skills.”

Q: Is there a particular pass that you enjoy the most?

Doncic: “I think from the wing to the corner. I think it [doesn’t] look that difficult, but I think it’s very difficult, and I think that’s the one I enjoy the most.”

Q: How often put a little extra flair into your passing just for fun?

Doncic: “Sometimes. Sometimes you’ve got to put something extra on it, you know. Make it look good.”

Q: There was a pass last time in Memphis when you hit Dorian Finney-Smith in the corner and you went up and threw, like, a curve ball. How did that happen?

Doncic: “I don’t know how that happened. I didn’t know it was curved until I saw the video after the game. I don’t know, I didn’t know how it happened, but I saw last second Doe Doe was open, last second, so I passed it, but I don’t know how.”

Q: What was your reaction when you did see that curve on the video?

Doncic: “I was surprised. Everybody was texting me after the game, ‘What a pass.’ I didn’t know what they were talking about. I saw the video, and it was like a video game.”

Q: How much is passing a skill you can develop and get better at, like people can improve on shooting?

Doncic: “I think you can, but I think the court vision is the most important, how you see the court, and reading the defense. I think those two. I think the most important part of passing is watching film [of] how are the defenses going to play.”

Q: How has Jason Kidd helped you with passing?

Doncic: “Great. He’s one of the best passers ever. He’s way better than me passing the ball. He’s, like, unbelievable, watching his highlights, the way he passed the ball. It was unbelievable, so he gives me a lot of advice, especially on passing. He knows how to do it. His court vision is amazing. That’s what I’m saying about reading the defense.”

Q: Did you see Ja Morant’s 50-point game last night and what do you think about what he’s been doing with Memphis?

Doncic: “I saw the dunk and the last-second buzzer beater. Amazing. He’s been playing amazing this season, MVP level. Everybody saw this season what he is, and he’s an unbelievable player, unbelievable skills and so fun to watch.”

Q: The Mavs have been good at offense since you’ve been in Dallas, but this year you all have an elite defense, too. How does that change the outlook going forward into the playoffs?

Doncic: “I think it’s way better. The defense wins championships — and games, obviously. If you’re an offensive team, and you’re going to have a bad day, there’s no chance you win the game. But if you’re there defensively and good defensively, you have a chance always. So I think that’s a really good part about us.”

Q: What has Coach Kidd and his staff done defensively this year to ratchet that up?

Doncic: “Just the way we play. We play harder, play with more energy. Our defense has been really good this season, and we hope to improve more.”

