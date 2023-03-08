Historic cigar factory re-homes thousands of bats in abandoned building

TAMPA, Fla. — J.C. Newman Cigar Company in Ybor City is renovating a 110-year-old abandoned building on their assets, however sooner than they do it, they wish to transfer its population.

Owners stated thousands of bats were residing in the building.

Now Fly By Night bat corporate is operating to fill in the holes and funnel out the bats.

“Decades ago, it would’ve just been easy to seal them up and exterminate them because who cares about a bunch of bats? But, the reality is that bats are an important part of the ecosystem here in Tampa,” stated Drew Newman with J.C. Newman Cigar Company. “They eat mosquitoes and bugs and are really good for the environment, and so before we touch this historic building and bring it back to life, we want to care for our bat colony.”

Bat properties were post around the boulevard from the building the place the bats have begun to relocate.