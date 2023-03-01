Historic February Tornado Outbreak Strikes Oklahoma | News

A potent hurricane gadget—classified by way of forecasters as “historic” and “unprecedented” for February—struck Oklahoma on Feb. 26 with the whole fury and gear of a vintage springtime serious climate outbreak. At least 10 tornadoes had been showed throughout the development, with that general nearly assured to creep upper with additional investigation by way of National Weather Service body of workers. The initial general of 10 shatters the former February document of 6 set in each 1975 and 2009. Accurate twister data for Oklahoma date again to 1950, and the long-term moderate for February is 0.3. The hurricane—which prior to now introduced document snows to Southern California—appeared to pinpoint populated spaces around the state with a mix of tornadoes and destructive straight-line winds. State officers reported no less than 55 weather-related injures at the day. One fatality used to be reported when an EF2-rated twister struck the small neighborhood of Cheyenne in Roger Mills County and destroyed no less than 5 properties. There had been no less than two different “strong” EF2 twisters briefly showed by way of NWS investigations. The first used to be at the flooring for 27 miles from Goldsby thru southeast Norman, achieving a width of 700 yards. Emergency Management officers estimate 69 properties had been broken in Norman, with 40 of the ones being destroyed. Apartment complexes housing University of Oklahoma scholars had been additionally broken at the southeast aspect of Norman. Twelve minor accidents had been reported by way of native hospitals because of the hurricane. The 2d EF2 touched down simply north of Shawnee and remained at the flooring for six miles. That twister, at the side of an EF1 that touched down simply to its west close to McCloud, broken 47 properties within the McCloud and Shawnee spaces. Other showed tornadoes struck close to Amorita, Erick, Hollis, Lone Wolf, Tuttle, and western Oklahoma City. There had been a large number of reviews of straight-line winds exceeding 75 mph. The Oklahoma Mesonet website at Fittstown recorded a wind gust of 86 mph, and a media chase automobile reported a wind gust of 111 mph close to Hobart. At the peak of the serious climate outbreak, greater than 76,000 energy outages had been reported throughout Oklahoma.

February used to be now not the one contemporary month that broke its twister document. In astounding succession, December 2022 and January 2023 additionally broke their earlier data with 8 and 5 tornadoes, respectively. That December-February initial general of 23 tornadoes—with that quantity nearly sure to upward push—obliterated the former climatological iciness document of seven, set again throughout the winters of 1974-75, 1975-76, and 2008-09. The 15 tornadoes throughout January and February additionally broke the former document of seven from the primary two months of 1975. The January-February long-term moderate selection of tornadoes is 1, and the climatological iciness moderate is 1.5.

The statewide moderate precipitation general of two.58 inches used to be 0.75 inches above standard and ranked the month because the 21st wettest February since data started in 1895. Hefty surpluses of 1-3 inches had been seen throughout kind of the southeastern 1/2 of the state, with deficits of as much as a half-inch around the northwestern 1/2. Broken Bow led the state with a whopping 10.1 inches, 6.1 inches above standard. Eva had the bottom general at 0.09 inches. Twenty-eight of the Mesonet’s 120 websites recorded no less than 4 inches of rain for the month, and some other 20 reported no less than 3 inches. January and February blended had a statewide moderate of three.8 inches, 0.41 inches above standard and ranked because the 34th wettest such duration on document. Climatological iciness completed at 5.66 inches, 0.21 inches above standard and ranked because the 42nd wettest December-February on document.

The statewide moderate temperature for the month used to be 44.1 levels, 2 levels above standard and ranked because the 32nd warmest February since data started in 1895. Temperatures ranged from 87 levels at Burneyville on Feb. 21 to minus 1 at Kenton on Feb. 17. Prolonged chilly snaps had been restricted throughout the month. The Mesonet’s 120 websites reached no less than 80 levels 55 occasions throughout 4 separate days throughout February, and 70 levels 665 occasions throughout 12 separate days. The first two months of the yr had a statewide moderate of 42 levels, 2.6 levels above standard and ranked because the 20th warmest January-February on document. Climatological iciness’s statewide moderate used to be 43.1 levels, 3.3 levels above standard and ranked because the 14th warmest such duration on document. The easiest temperature recorded throughout Winter 2022-23 used to be the 87 levels at Burneyville on Feb. 21, and the bottom used to be minus 7 levels recorded at 4 separate places between Dec. 22-23, 2022.

Drought protection in Oklahoma used to be diminished by way of a bit of greater than 10% throughout February in line with the U.S. Drought Monitor, a part of enhancements around the southeastern 1/2 of the state that had been prevalent in the course of the iciness of 2022-23. Drought lined 91% of the state initially of December 2022, and 85% initially of February. February’s ultimate Drought Monitor confirmed 75% of the state in no less than reasonable drought. The Climate Prediction Center’s March temperature and precipitation outlooks don’t cling many clues as opposed to larger odds of above standard precipitation around the japanese one-third of Oklahoma. CPC’s March drought outlook requires some growth of drought from central thru south central Oklahoma, however endurance throughout a lot of the northwestern 1/2 of the state.