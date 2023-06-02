Historical home catches fire north of downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A ancient home situated within the northern section of downtown San Antonio skilled a fire on Friday, leading to some harm in step with the San Antonio Fire Department.

SAFD have been alerted to the fire round 12:45 p.m. on the assets situated within the 1100 block of N. Flores Street, close to Marshall Street.

The area was once boarded up and believed to be vacant, and no water and electrical energy have been attached to the valuables, in step with SAFD.

When responding firefighters arrived on the scene, they encountered a girl who gave the look to be homeless within the yard. She refused to depart and averted the fire staff from making access from that aspect of the development, SAFD officers stated.

San Antonio police had to take away the person from the premises, and it’s unclear if she is connected to the fire incident.

The starting place and purpose of the fire stay unknown at the moment.

The harm from the fire was once confined to the bottom of the construction and handiest minimum, SAFD famous. However, because of it being a ancient home, a wary manner is vital to mitigate the danger of additional harm.

According to a ancient marker outdoor the home, famend Mexican Revolution chief Venustiano Carranza stayed there all the way through his exile. He served because the president of Mexico from 1917 to 1920.

Leonides Gonzalez, the overall supervisor of the Spanish-language newspaper La Prensa, extensively utilized the home to convey in combination exiled Mexicans for cultural and social occasions, the marker mentioned.

