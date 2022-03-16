Historically Black Beach in Annapolis to Become City Park

Blacks of the Chesapeake Foundation (BOCF) and Chesapeake Conservancy celebrated the information that Elktonia Seaside, the remaining parcel of the Black seashores as soon as owned by the Carr household of Annapolis, will turn into a metropolis park.
With this acquisition and its deliberate makes use of, everybody will have the ability to entry Elktonia Seaside’s pure sources and be taught extra about Black historical past on the Chesapeake.
Elktonia Seaside, a 5-acre waterfront parcel on the Chesapeake Bay, is the final remnant of the authentic 180-acre property bought by Fred Carr in 1902. Carr’s and Sparrows Seashores have been privately-owned and operated by Fred Carr’s daughter, Elizabeth Carr Smith and Florence Carr Sparrows. The “Seashores” (1930s-1970s), as they have been referred to as, represented the guts of leisure all through the mid-Atlantic area and welcomed Blacks throughout a time of segregation.
The Metropolis of Annapolis, Blacks of the Chesapeake, Chesapeake Conservancy and the state of Maryland entered into an settlement with The Conservation Fund to accumulate the property by way of a patchwork of funding together with federal, state and metropolis Program Open Area funds. On Mar. 10, 2022, with the help of U.S. Senator Ben Cardin, the FY 22 spending invoice additionally included $2 million in congressionally directed spending to the Metropolis of Annapolis, Maryland, to help a state and native partnership effort to determine and develop a metropolis park.
“This can be a dream come true,” stated BOCF Founder and President Vince Leggett.
“Blacks of the Chesapeake Basis has been working for 15 years to protect the significant and distinctive points of Black historical past and tradition on the Chesapeake Bay on the website of Elktonia Seaside, the final remnant contiguous to Carr’s and Sparrows seashores. This parcel instantly fronting the Bay is a lot greater than only a pin or dot on a map. It serves as a nationwide case examine for the preservation and conservation of African American websites.”
Leggett continued, “The perpetual preservation of Elktonia Seaside as a metropolis park will present all residents and guests to our capital metropolis of Annapolis with direct entry to the Chesapeake Bay. This property will function an genuine area to interpret and share the wealthy heritage of African Individuals who sought recreation, leisure and leisure in these safer locations, away from segregation.”
“Chesapeake Conservancy is proud to companion with Blacks of the Chesapeake and The Conservation Fund to see this dream turn into a actuality. This parcel of land is symbolic of a big a part of Black historical past in america, in addition to an vital a part of the Metropolis of Annapolis’ historical past. We’re so grateful to the numerous companions and elected officers who helped create what is going to at some point be a metropolis waterfront park open for everybody to benefit from the Chesapeake whereas honoring our historical past,” stated Chesapeake Conservancy President and CEO Joel Dunn.
“This can be a nice day for everybody who has held a particular place of their hearts for ‘The Seashores.’ Now this story can really be instructed for generations to return.”
“We’re grateful to Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, Maryland Secretary of Pure Assets Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio, Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley, U.S. Senator Ben Cardin and the personal landowner who selected conservation for the way forward for this property. Additionally, thanks to our companions Blacks of the Chesapeake Basis, The Conservation Fund and the Maryland Fee on African American Historical past and Tradition, in addition to different supporters of this effort, together with Maryland State Senator Sarah Elfreth and Anne Arundel County Govt Steuart Pittman,” continued Dunn.