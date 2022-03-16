History In the Making: Stephen L. Ball Appointed Harvard Law School’s New Dean Of Students

A Metro Detroit native and Harvard alum, Stephen L. Ball has been elected Harvard Legislation Faculty’s new dean of scholars— making historical past because the first Black male to hold the title in over two centuries.
In accordance with C and G Information, the 36-year-old is the primary Black male to serve within the function and the second Black individual, following the earlier appointment of a Black lady to the publish.
A primary-generation school scholar, Ball earned his bachelor’s diploma in Political Science and a Grasp of Public Coverage diploma from the College of Michigan. In 2010, he graduated from Harvard Legislation Faculty together with his Juris Physician. Now, he returns to his alma mater after serving within the political and nonprofit areas.
In his most up-to-date function at Wells Fargo, Ball’s work centered on elevating the monetary companies firm’s efforts in variety, fairness, and inclusion as a senior vp and technique lead.
Famous for his dedication to mentorship and serving to others, he has affiliated with a number of group service organizations, serving on the boards of administrators of Mount Vernon Star Students in Mount Vernon, New York, and Younger Folks Journey World Edge, a Detroit-based nonprofit, and as government sponsor of the NY/NJ chapter of Wells Fargo’s Black/African-American worker useful resource community, as per a press release.
“That is such an incredible alternative on each an expert and private stage,” stated Ball in a press launch assertion.
“It builds on what I achieved in my earlier roles, whereas additionally permitting me to embrace a wholly new problem. With the ability to carry all of that collectively for a spot that I care a lot about is deeply inspiring. I’m honored to have the prospect to influence the coed expertise at HLS and looking out ahead to innovating and bettering upon the terrific basis that’s already there.”
In his new function, Ball will prioritize the “well-being of scholars” and “construct and implement a strategic imaginative and prescient for a way the workplace can most successfully assist college students.” He may even be liable for guaranteeing college students are supported all through their regulation faculty expertise, together with programming, networking, and mentorship by way of the Bar course of. Ball can use his expertise as a beacon to maximise the scholars’ expertise additional.
“Stephen is heat, beneficiant, caring, and devoted to supporting the well-being and flourishing of all our college students,” they wrote. “His time as a scholar right here, his broad information of our career, and his demonstrated dedication to mentorship and to fostering the aspirations and skills of others make him a superb option to be our new dean of scholars. So, please be a part of us in welcoming Stephen again to Harvard Legislation Faculty.”