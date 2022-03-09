History-Making: Heists

Do you ever wonder how the bad guys got away with it? How are they able to infiltrate a bank and escape with millions of dollars? How can just two thieves get away with some of the rarest art pieces in the world? In this episode of “History-Making,” former FBI Agent and author Scott Decker explains what goes into a successful heist and if these grand getaways could happen today. Very Local is your best source for shows about local communities, bringing you 24/7 access to news from your trusted local news source, weather updates, and more. Very Local also brings you fresh, untold stories from your very own city and communities like yours, with exclusive original shows and local stories specific to where you live. Get the channel to stream Very Local FREE on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.Follow Very Local on Facebook and @VeryLocal on Instagram for more.

