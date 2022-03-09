They handcuffed him, blindfolded him and they put a tape all the way around his head. The $2.3 million dollar heist is like a scene out of a movie. 13 pieces of art worth a total of 200 million. Making it the largest value of art ever stolen. I was crazy to do this. I regret doing it. I just want to get this money and I just want to leave. That’s all I want to do. Mm hmm. Armed and masked men robbed 1.2 million in cash plus 1.5 million in checks and money orders. Today’s value 31 day. If you witness a bank robbery preserve carefully, they don’t tell their wives, their girlfriends, they just are very disciplined when they’re not. That’s when they get solved and that’s when they go to jail.
History-Making: Heists
How these headline-making heists happened
Do you ever wonder how the bad guys got away with it? How are they able to infiltrate a bank and escape with millions of dollars? How can just two thieves get away with some of the rarest art pieces in the world? In this episode of “History-Making,” former FBI Agent and author Scott Decker explains what goes into a successful heist and if these grand getaways could happen today. Very Local is your best source for shows about local communities, bringing you 24/7 access to news from your trusted local news source, weather updates, and more. Very Local also brings you fresh, untold stories from your very own city and communities like yours, with exclusive original shows and local stories specific to where you live. Get the channel to stream Very Local FREE on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.Follow Very Local on Facebook and @VeryLocal on Instagram for more.
Do you ever wonder how the bad guys got away with it?
How are they able to infiltrate a bank and escape with millions of dollars? How can just two thieves get away with some of the rarest art pieces in the world? In this episode of “History-Making,” former FBI Agent and author Scott Decker explains what goes into a successful heist and if these grand getaways could happen today.
Very Local is your best source for shows about local communities, bringing you 24/7 access to news from your trusted local news source, weather updates, and more. Very Local also brings you fresh, untold stories from your very own city and communities like yours, with exclusive original shows and local stories specific to where you live. Get the channel to stream Very Local FREE on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.
Follow Very Local on Facebook and @VeryLocal on Instagram for more.