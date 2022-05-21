Front Page Trending News

History of water in California a tale of grand projects, drought and disaster

May 21, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
Eastern Australia is awash with water — for many, far too much — but on the other side of the Pacific, it is a very different story.

Parts of California are facing unprecedented calls to preserve water.

After three years of failed rains, the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California has declared a storage emergency, requiring “drastic water-use reductions” for six million residents.

This looming disaster comes only a few years after California’s previous crippling drought broke in 2017.

Map of California dominated by dark red - depicting exceptional drought
More than 58 per cent of California was in exceptional drought in October 2014.(Supplied: National Drought Mitigation Center)

It is the latest saga in the Golden State’s long and murky history when it comes to water, including miraculous feats of engineering, ingenuity, deception, sabotage and death.

While we sit with full dams, the following is a reminder of the lengths people will go to when the water runs dry.

The rise of William Mulholland

After years working on ships and docks, 1877 found the Belfast-born William Mulholland in the sleepy town of Los Angeles.

The outpost at the end of the rail line was home to 10,000 souls and its main claim to fame being the good weather.

The sun certainly seemed to agree with the 22-year-old Mulholland, who quickly got a job as a ditch digger for the City Water Company.

By hitting the books at night, Mulholland quickly impressed his superiors and rose through the ranks as a self-taught engineer.

Illustration
William Mulholland was a testament to the tenacity and possibility of the age.(ABC Weather: Kate Doyle)

Los Angeles was home to 100,000 by the turn of the century, and a slightly greyer Mulholland had risen to become the head of the Water Company. 

But as the city grew, it was apparent the Los Angeles River would not be able to meet the demand for water.

Solutions were not close at hand; southern California is basically a desert.

