Hits, misses from myself and the selection committee

As soon as once more the NCAA males’s basketball choice committee has rendered its verdict for the 2022 NCAA match, usually hitting the mark but leaving loads of room for nit-picking amongst these of us who in any other case must get a life.
HIT: The committee received the highest seeds proper (and in the precise order). What was once a topsy-turvy enterprise has been extraordinarily predictable in recent times. Gonzaga, Arizona and Kansas have been apparent alternatives, as was Baylor as soon as Kentucky bowed out of the SEC match. I preserve the defending champion Bears (within the East) would have been higher as a 2-seed within the South, however right here they’re as a 1-seed for the second straight yr (three straight if the 2020 tourney is not canceled).
MISS: Everyone seems to be all around the committee for not making SEC champion Tennessee a 1- or 2-seed. The highest line was by no means going to occur for the Vols, however a lot of the comparisons to the opposite 2-seeds are legitimate. It is also an space the place I might have gone with the Vols if voting my very own poll. Alas, that is my 22nd consecutive yr with out a vote, and I believed all alongside the Vols could be a 3-seed. And I’ve no quibble with Tennessee slotting simply behind 2-seed Villanova, who beat the Vols handily in November.
HIT: Past the seeding, the committee received the groups proper, too. I spent an hour within the late afternoon deciphering Texas A&M and Wyoming, reluctantly selecting the Aggies on account of their late run. However Wyoming had a greater season-long résumé and was greater than deserving. I ought to have caught to my intestine and the unique plan to drop A&M if Richmond stole a bid. As an alternative, it is one other 67 out of 68 yr for yours really, and I actually haven’t got one other workforce to bump in favor of the Aggies (though Notre Dame minimize it unexpectedly shut).
MISS: I do not get Boise State as an 8-seed. It is fairly arduous to win a four-bid league — together with regular-season and convention match titles — and get caught in an 8/9 sport. At a look, it additionally seems the Broncos have been the one workforce I did not seed precisely or inside one line of their precise placement. Not that I am one to carry a grudge or something.
HIT: I’m virtually able to pronounce the times of unbearable main convention bias to be at an finish. Wyoming out-pointed Texas A&M for the ultimate at-large spot this yr, and Wichita State did the identical to Louisville final season. If reminiscence serves, Belmont was the final at-large choice within the pre-pandemic 2019 match. That is good for each the well being of the game general and curiosity within the early rounds. It is usually supported by overwhelming knowledge that the groups I’ve taken to calling “middling” majors usually carry out very poorly.
MISS: We nonetheless have three groups within the subject that completed below .500 in convention play (TCU, Iowa State and Indiana). That is solely going to extend as main conferences such because the Huge 12 and SEC increase. I am nonetheless in favor of a rule establishing sure minimal necessities for at-large eligibility, however am open to tweaking the strict “no dropping convention groups” Lunardi Guidelines of brackets previous.
HIT: The committee additionally averted a longstanding pattern of under-seeding the true mid-majors. When Saint Mary’s is a 5-seed, Murray State a 7-seed and San Francisco and Davidson each get 10-seeds regardless of dropping of their convention tournaments, it shows a a lot greater regard for stated packages than we have seen over time.
MISS: The committee did 6-seed Texas no favors by under-seeding Virginia Tech as an 11. Then once more, what would the match be with out its share of double-digit winners within the first weekend.
And, like all of you, I am unable to wait to see it. Glad hoops!
