H&M Extends Partnership With Buy From A Black Woman Partnership To Empower And Inspire Black Women

H&M and Purchase From a Black Girl (BFABW) have introduced they may proceed their partnership for one more yr to help Black feminine entrepreneurs.
The retail large will proceed to help Black feminine small enterprise house owners by means of particular occasions, actions, and a $250,000 donation to the nonprofit. The funds will probably be used for a wide range of initiatives together with a BFABW docuseries titled, The Dwelling Instance, which can function and spotlight 25 Black girls entrepreneurs.
The funding can even go towards a grant program, a enterprise accelerator, and a multi-city tour highlighting Black girls and their tales. Final yr, the tour hit 16 cities and this yr’s tour will hit 20 cities together with Memphis, Tenn.; Dallas; Oakland, Calif.; Detroit, Milwaukee, and can begin June 30 in New Orleans.
BFABW founder Nikki Porcher, who began the nonprofit in 2016, informed WWD she is grateful for the partnership and the work her group has accomplished to assist and help Black feminine entrepreneurs.
“I’m grateful that Purchase From a Black Girl has been doing the work, and has not simply social proof but in addition monetary proof by means of our grants, programming, occasions and our neighborhood to indicate that we’re a robust supporter of the Black girls enterprise neighborhood,” Porcher mentioned.
The teams kicked off the second yr of their partnership at a gathering in Philadelphia the place greater than 30 Black feminine entrepreneurs shared their experience and experiences.
“We’re thrilled to embark on the second yr of our partnership with Purchase From a Black Girl. Our relationship with Nikki Porcher and the Purchase From a Black Girl vendor has enabled us to witness the expansion of those companies in methods we couldn’t have imagined. This partnership exemplifies the impression we wish to have in empowering and creating capability within the communities by which we stay and work,” Donna Dozier Gordon, Head of Inclusion and Range for H&M USA mentioned in an announcement.