H&M,NewYorkStatereach$36Msettlement

May 21, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
ShoppersofH&M,thepopularretailer,whostillhaveunusedfundsongiftcardsissuedfrom2008to2014,cannowaccessthebalance.

Thisisthankstoa$36millionsettlementwithH&MandNewYorkStatethatwasannouncedThursday.

AttorneyGeneralLetitiaJamessaidthatH&Mwasbylawrequiredtotransfertheunusedfundstothestate’sAbandonedPropertyFund.InsteadH&Mwithheldthefunds,and“falselyclaimedthatanout-of-statecompanywashandlingitsgiftcardsbusiness,”accordingtotheAG’soffice.

“Foryears,notonlydidH&Millegallykeepunusedgiftcardmoneythatcustomerspaidfor,buttheythenliedaboutittothestate,”Jamessaidinstatement.

“Violatingthelawisnottrendyortolerable,andtodayH&Mwillpaymillionsofdollarsforitswrongdoing,”sheadded.“NewYorkerscantrustthatmyofficewillalwaysstanduptounscrupulouscompaniesandholdthemaccountable.”

“NewYorkerswithunusedbalancesontheirH&Mgiftcardsnowcanrecovertheirmoneyundertoday’sagreement,”NewYorkStateComptrollerTomDiNapolisaidinastatement.“TheComptroller’sOfficeofUnclaimedFundsstandsatthereadytoassistthosewhohavemoneycomingtothem.”

OfficialsbeganinvestigatingH&MafterawhistleblowerfiledalawsuitundertheNewYorkFalseClaimsAct,whichallowspeopletofilecivilactionsonbehalfofthegovernmentandshareinanyrecovery.InvestigatorsfoundthatH&MknewthatitwasrequiredtotransfermillionsofdollarsinunredeemedgiftcardbalancestotheAbandonedPropertyFundbutdidnotdosoforyears.Instead,H&Mconcealeditsfailuretocomplywiththelaw,officialssaid.

OfficialssaidthatH&Mfalselygavetheimpressiontoofficialsthattheout-of-statecompanyithadcontractedwithwouldconducttheretailer’sgiftcardbusiness.ButH&Mcontinuedtorunthatportionofthebusiness,andthemoneyfromthesaleofgiftcardsneverleftitsaccounts.

Officialssaid,too,thatalettersubmittedtothestatehadalsoclaimedthattheout-of-statecompanyhad“paidouttensofmillionsofdollars”onH&M’sgiftcards,knowingthatthosepaymentswereneverissued.

Aspartoftheagreement,H&Mwillpaymorethan$28milliontothestate,withmorethan$18millionofthatmoneygoingtotheAbandonedPropertyFundforunredeemedbalancesonH&Mgiftcardssoldbefore2015.

Awhistleblowerwillreceive$7.74millionforbringingH&M’smisconducttolight.

ConsumerswhohaveunusedfundsingiftcardsissuedbyH&Mbetween2004and2014caneitherusethecardatH&M,iftheystillhavethephysicalcard,orfileaclaimfortheunredeemedbalancewiththeComptroller’sOfficeofUnclaimedFunds.







