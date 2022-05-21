H&M,NewYorkStatereach$36Msettlement

ShoppersofH&M,thepopularretailer,whostillhaveunusedfundsongiftcardsissuedfrom2008to2014,cannowaccessthebalance.
Thisisthankstoa$36millionsettlementwithH&MandNewYorkStatethatwasannouncedThursday.
AttorneyGeneralLetitiaJamessaidthatH&Mwasbylawrequiredtotransfertheunusedfundstothestate’sAbandonedPropertyFund.InsteadH&Mwithheldthefunds,and“falselyclaimedthatanout-of-statecompanywashandlingitsgiftcardsbusiness,”accordingtotheAG’soffice.
“Foryears,notonlydidH&Millegallykeepunusedgiftcardmoneythatcustomerspaidfor,buttheythenliedaboutittothestate,”Jamessaidinstatement.
“Violatingthelawisnottrendyortolerable,andtodayH&Mwillpaymillionsofdollarsforitswrongdoing,”sheadded.“NewYorkerscantrustthatmyofficewillalwaysstanduptounscrupulouscompaniesandholdthemaccountable.”
“NewYorkerswithunusedbalancesontheirH&Mgiftcardsnowcanrecovertheirmoneyundertoday’sagreement,”NewYorkStateComptrollerTomDiNapolisaidinastatement.“TheComptroller’sOfficeofUnclaimedFundsstandsatthereadytoassistthosewhohavemoneycomingtothem.”
OfficialsbeganinvestigatingH&MafterawhistleblowerfiledalawsuitundertheNewYorkFalseClaimsAct,whichallowspeopletofilecivilactionsonbehalfofthegovernmentandshareinanyrecovery.InvestigatorsfoundthatH&MknewthatitwasrequiredtotransfermillionsofdollarsinunredeemedgiftcardbalancestotheAbandonedPropertyFundbutdidnotdosoforyears.Instead,H&Mconcealeditsfailuretocomplywiththelaw,officialssaid.
OfficialssaidthatH&Mfalselygavetheimpressiontoofficialsthattheout-of-statecompanyithadcontractedwithwouldconducttheretailer’sgiftcardbusiness.ButH&Mcontinuedtorunthatportionofthebusiness,andthemoneyfromthesaleofgiftcardsneverleftitsaccounts.
Officialssaid,too,thatalettersubmittedtothestatehadalsoclaimedthattheout-of-statecompanyhad“paidouttensofmillionsofdollars”onH&M’sgiftcards,knowingthatthosepaymentswereneverissued.
Aspartoftheagreement,H&Mwillpaymorethan$28milliontothestate,withmorethan$18millionofthatmoneygoingtotheAbandonedPropertyFundforunredeemedbalancesonH&Mgiftcardssoldbefore2015.
Awhistleblowerwillreceive$7.74millionforbringingH&M’smisconducttolight.
ConsumerswhohaveunusedfundsingiftcardsissuedbyH&Mbetween2004and2014caneitherusethecardatH&M,iftheystillhavethephysicalcard,orfileaclaimfortheunredeemedbalancewiththeComptroller’sOfficeofUnclaimedFunds.