Hobby Lobby employee in Oklahoma fatally shoots manager, later dies in car crash – Action News Jax

OKLAHOMA CITY — An employee at a Hobby Lobby distribution middle in Oklahoma who fatally shot a supervisor on Wednesday later died in an automotive twist of fate, government stated.
According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, the employee, Domonique Thompson, 32, used to be having a war of words with Douglas Smith, 69, the chief on the distribution middle in Oklahoma City, KFOR-TV reported.
According to a news unencumber from the police division, Thompson allegedly walked to the parking zone and retrieved a firearm from his car, a crimson Dodge Challenger. Police stated Thompson then allegedly walked again into the development and shot Smith, who used to be pronounced lifeless on the scene.
Investigators gained an outline of Thompson’s car at a gasoline station close to Interstate 51, KOKH-TV reported. Police stated Thompson fled the scene and used to be adopted via government.
Thompson sooner or later crashed his car in Kingfisher County northwest of Oklahoma City and used to be pronounced lifeless on the scene, in step with the tv station.
In a commentary, Hobby Lobby CEO David Green known as the incident “a devastating act of violence.”
“Today, our Hobby Lobby family mourns the loss of a valued and respected employee, Doug Smith, to a senseless and devastating act of violence,” Green stated. “Our hearts are broken. We ask everyone to pray for the family, friends and co-workers of Doug, along with the first responders who quickly acted to protect our employees and secure our facility.”
