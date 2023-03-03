Hobby Lobby employee in Oklahoma fatally shoots manager, later dies in car crash – Action News Jax

OKLAHOMA CITY — An employee at a Hobby Lobby distribution middle in Oklahoma who fatally shot a supervisor on Wednesday later died in an automotive twist of fate, government stated.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, the employee, Domonique Thompson, 32, used to be having a war of words with Douglas Smith, 69, the chief on the distribution middle in Oklahoma City, KFOR-TV reported.

