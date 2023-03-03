Hobby Lobby employee in Oklahoma fatally shoots manager, later dies in car crash – KIRO 7 News Seattle

OKLAHOMA CITY — An employee at a Hobby Lobby distribution heart in Oklahoma who fatally shot a supervisor on Wednesday later died in an car twist of fate, government mentioned.
According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, the employee, Domonique Thompson, 32, used to be having a war of words with Douglas Smith, 69, the chief on the distribution heart in Oklahoma City, KFOR-TV reported.
According to a news free up from the police division, Thompson allegedly walked to the parking zone and retrieved a firearm from his automobile, a pink Dodge Challenger. Police mentioned Thompson then allegedly walked again into the development and shot Smith, who used to be pronounced useless on the scene.
Investigators won an outline of Thompson’s automobile at a gasoline station close to Interstate 51, KOKH-TV reported. Police mentioned Thompson fled the scene and used to be adopted via government.
Thompson in the end crashed his automobile in Kingfisher County northwest of Oklahoma City and used to be pronounced useless on the scene, in step with the tv station.
In a commentary, Hobby Lobby CEO David Green known as the incident “a devastating act of violence.”
“Today, our Hobby Lobby family mourns the loss of a valued and respected employee, Doug Smith, to a senseless and devastating act of violence,” Green mentioned. “Our hearts are broken. We ask everyone to pray for the family, friends and co-workers of Doug, along with the first responders who quickly acted to protect our employees and secure our facility.”
