Hobby Lobby employee in Oklahoma fatally shoots manager, later dies in car crash – KIRO 7 News Seattle

OKLAHOMA CITY — An employee at a Hobby Lobby distribution heart in Oklahoma who fatally shot a supervisor on Wednesday later died in an car twist of fate, government mentioned.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, the employee, Domonique Thompson, 32, used to be having a war of words with Douglas Smith, 69, the chief on the distribution heart in Oklahoma City, KFOR-TV reported.

