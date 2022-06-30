HOFMEISTER WINS! She’s to Face Stitt in November; Shannon in Runoff for Inhofe’s Seat

The current state secretary of public instruction, who switched parties to run for governor, won her Democratic primary Tuesday night.

The Black former speaker of the Oklahoma House of Representatives placed second in a hotly-contested race to replace the retiring senior United States senator of Oklahoma.

Also, the former congresswoman who upset things political in Oklahoma when she defeated a Republican sitting congressman four years ago is now her party’s nominee for a U.S. Senate seat.

Current Secretary of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister, a Republican, switched parties and went on to win the Democratic nomination for governor by roundly defeating her opponent Tuesday night.

Secretary Hofmeister polled 101,601 votes (60.74 percent) to defeat her one opponent in the Democratic primary for governor.

She will face Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican, who easily trounced his three opponents by gathering 248,355 votes (69.1 percent).

Gov. Stitt and Secretary Hofmeister will square off again in November.

Markwayne Mullin won 42.62 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s Republican primary to replace U.S. Sen. James Inhofe (Rep., Okla.), but that was not enough to avoid a runoff election with Mr. Shannon, who won 17.54 percent of the vote to win second place.

The runoff is scheduled for August.

The winner will face in November former U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn (Dem., Okla.).

U.S. Sen. James Lankford (Rep., Okla.) did avoid a runoff on Tuesday, having defeated his numerous opponents.

But he will have to face either Madison Horn, who won her Democratic primary, or Jason Bollinger.

Madison Horn led with 37.2 percent of the vote in a crowded field.

Jason Bollinger polled 16.8 percent of the vote.

Thus, the runoff.

Kevin Calvey had hoped to win the Republican primary election for Oklahoma County district attorney outright Tuesday.

He almost did, coming just 16 votes short.

Now, the Oklahoma County commissioner will be in a runoff Aug. 23 with Gayland Gieger, a longtime Oklahoma County assistant district attorney.

The runoff winner will take on Democrat Vicki Behenna in the Nov. 8 general election.

Behenna is a former U.S. attorney who helped prosecute Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh at his trial in Denver in 1997.

She easily defeated Mark Myles in the Democratic primary Tuesday, winning 64% of the vote.

In other DA races, incumbents Allan Grubb and Kenny Wright lost.

In Oklahoma County, Calvey, a former state legislator, needed just one vote over 50% Tuesday to avoid a runoff. He got 49.97%.

With all precincts reporting, Calvey had 26,975 votes, Gieger had 12,548, defense attorney Jacqui Ford had 7,802 and defense attorney Robert W. Gray had 6,655.

Both Calvey and Gieger pointed to their experience as prosecutors in their pitches to primary voters.

Calvey, 55, prosecuted terrorists in Iraq between Jan. 28, 2007, and Jan. 27, 2008, as a captain in the U.S. Army, according to a narrative accompanying his Bronze Star medal.

Gieger, 55, has prosecuted murderers, sex offenders, baby killers and other criminals over 22 years in Oklahoma County District Court.

Voters will decide the Democratic nomination for Oklahoma County Commissioner District 1 during the Aug. 28 primary runoff election. Al McAffrey and Carrie Blumert are competing for the nod, and the winner will face Republican Brad Reeves in the general election.

County commissioners are responsible for handling a county’s real estate, property tax dollars and county road maintenance. Oklahoma counties are separated into three districts, and each district elects its own commissioner.

Willa Johnson has served as Oklahoma county commissioner for the first district since 2007 but chose not to run for re-election this year.

Blumert works for the Oklahoma City-County Health Department, which she says has given her insight into county government.

“I’ve seen how city government and county government can work together,” Blumert said in an interview last week. “And I’ve seen ways I think we can work together a lot better.”

Compared to her opponent, McAffrey, Blumert is a newcomer to elected politics, but she does not view that as a drawback.

“A lot of people are very frustrated with business as usual,” she said. “The feedback that I get when knocking doors is that people are ready for fresh leadership.”

McAffrey was elected to serve House District 88 in 2006, where he twice won re-election before then representing Senate District 46 until 2014. He was the first openly LGBT Oklahoman elected to the Legislature.

“The experience I’ve had in the State Senate and as a small businessman myself, I have the qualifications to run and to be able to take care of the people,” McAffrey said.

McAffrey also emphasized his institutional knowledge of state government, saying his experiences and relationships would allow him to navigate Oklahoma County politics. He cast doubt on his opponent’s ability to do the same.

“I don’t know my opponent,” McAffrey said. “She works for the county health department, but I don’t know what other experiences she’s had in business or working in political circles.”

Blumert said her number one issue is improving the Oklahoma County Jail.

“Most of those inmates probably need access to mental health services and addiction recovery programs, rather than just sitting in our jail,” she said.

Blumert described Oklahoma County’s criminal justice system as “behind the times.” As commissioner, she said she would work to modernize the entire system to ensure consistent record keeping and expedited sentencing processes.

Of the 15 candidates who filed to run for Oklahoma County offices in 2018, Blumert is the only woman.

“In a year when there’s this big rush of women running for the Legislature, there hasn’t quite been a rush of women running for county government,” Blumert said. “I’d love to change that. I’d love to get more women, no matter their age, to consider running for county government in the future.”

In the June 26 primary, Blumert received 45.8 percent of the vote while McAffrey received 27.4 percent. With that hill to climb for the runoff, McAffrey said he has been increasing his presence in northeastern Oklahoma City as well as knocking doors in his old senate district and the Mesta Park area where he has lived for years.

“We’re asking for more volunteers to come in an help us canvas the areas,” McAffrey said. “Because one person cannot do it themselves.”

McAffrey said Johnson, current Oklahoma County Commissioner from District 1, has done an excellent job.

“I’d like to carry on what she’s done,” McAffrey said.