Hofstra vs. UNC-Wilmington: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who’s Playing
UNC-Wilmington @ Hofstra
Current Records: UNC-Wilmington 16-6; Hofstra 14-9
What to Know
The UNC-Wilmington Seahawks’ road trip will continue as they head to Mack Sports Complex at 5 p.m. ET on Monday to face off against the Hofstra Pride. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Seahawks took their contest against the William & Mary Tribe this past Saturday by a conclusive 92-70 score. UNC-Wilmington’s success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Shykeim Phillips, who had 18 points along with five steals and three blocks, and guard Mike Okauru, who shot 8-for-10 from downtown and finished with 30 points.
Meanwhile, Hofstra picked up an 85-78 victory over the James Madison Dukes this past Saturday. Guard Aaron Estrada took over for Hofstra, finishing with 35 points (a whopping 41% of their total) in addition to six boards.
UNC-Wilmington is expected to lose this next one by 6. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 7-2-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
UNC-Wilmington is now 16-6 while the Pride sit at 14-9. The Seahawks are 12-3 after wins this season, Hofstra 8-5.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Mack Sports Complex — Hempstead, New York
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Odds
The Pride are a solid 6-point favorite against the Seahawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Bettors have moved against the Pride slightly, as the game opened with the Pride as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
UNC-Wilmington have won eight out of their last 15 games against Hofstra.
- Jan 29, 2022 – UNC-Wilmington 78 vs. Hofstra 72
- Jan 31, 2021 – Hofstra 89 vs. UNC-Wilmington 83
- Jan 30, 2021 – Hofstra 82 vs. UNC-Wilmington 73
- Feb 15, 2020 – Hofstra 78 vs. UNC-Wilmington 64
- Jan 16, 2020 – Hofstra 63 vs. UNC-Wilmington 61
- Feb 16, 2019 – UNC-Wilmington 87 vs. Hofstra 79
- Jan 17, 2019 – Hofstra 87 vs. UNC-Wilmington 72
- Mar 04, 2018 – UNC-Wilmington 93 vs. Hofstra 88
- Feb 10, 2018 – UNC-Wilmington 90 vs. Hofstra 70
- Feb 01, 2018 – Hofstra 96 vs. UNC-Wilmington 76
- Feb 18, 2017 – UNC-Wilmington 83 vs. Hofstra 76
- Jan 14, 2017 – UNC-Wilmington 84 vs. Hofstra 76
- Mar 07, 2016 – UNC-Wilmington 80 vs. Hofstra 73
- Feb 25, 2016 – Hofstra 70 vs. UNC-Wilmington 69
- Feb 04, 2016 – UNC-Wilmington 70 vs. Hofstra 67
