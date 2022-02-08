Hofstra vs. UNC-Wilmington: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who’s Playing

UNC-Wilmington @ Hofstra

Current Records: UNC-Wilmington 16-6; Hofstra 14-9

What to Know

The UNC-Wilmington Seahawks’ road trip will continue as they head to Mack Sports Complex at 5 p.m. ET on Monday to face off against the Hofstra Pride. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Seahawks took their contest against the William & Mary Tribe this past Saturday by a conclusive 92-70 score. UNC-Wilmington’s success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Shykeim Phillips, who had 18 points along with five steals and three blocks, and guard Mike Okauru, who shot 8-for-10 from downtown and finished with 30 points.

Meanwhile, Hofstra picked up an 85-78 victory over the James Madison Dukes this past Saturday. Guard Aaron Estrada took over for Hofstra, finishing with 35 points (a whopping 41% of their total) in addition to six boards.

UNC-Wilmington is expected to lose this next one by 6. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 7-2-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

UNC-Wilmington is now 16-6 while the Pride sit at 14-9. The Seahawks are 12-3 after wins this season, Hofstra 8-5.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 5 p.m. ET

Monday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Mack Sports Complex — Hempstead, New York

Mack Sports Complex — Hempstead, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Pride are a solid 6-point favorite against the Seahawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Pride slightly, as the game opened with the Pride as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UNC-Wilmington have won eight out of their last 15 games against Hofstra.