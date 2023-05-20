HOLD! Texas Congresswoman Wonders If GOP Cares About Crime, Why Is Santos Not Expelled?



WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 31: U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) participates in a gathering of the House Oversight and Reform Committee within the Rayburn House Office Building on January 31, 2023 in Washington, DC.



Freshman Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett confirmed as much as paintings on Monday ready to learn her Republican colleagues. During a listening to on Monday about crime, Crockett (D-TX) made up our minds to say the elephant within the room:



Republican Congressman and alleged conman George Santos

.

“Republican colleagues want to talk about keeping DC streets crime-free,” mentioned Rep. Crockett on Monday. “They can’t even keep the halls of Congress crime free. My freshman colleague has just been indicted on 13 counts. 13 felony counts, right? But have they exhibited any courage to say we will disallow this in our body?”

Despite being indicted for 13 legal counts in New York, Santos continues to be an lively member of the House.



In fact, on Wednesday, House Republicans killed a measure to expel Rep. Santos from the legislature

.



And as we wrote about back in January after Santos’ web of lies was revealed

, GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy rewarded him with a congressional committee seat.

Santos wasn’t the one particular person on Crockett’s GOP hypocrisy radar. She opened her commentary by way of reminding her colleagues that the Republican standard- bearer, Donald Trump, used to be simply discovered liable of sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll.

“I’m so excited my colleagues across the aisle care about sexual abuse considering that the front-runner right now for the Presidency has just been found liable of sexual abuse,” she mentioned. “And I’m excited as a result of this may increasingly imply that some other people will go into reverse from