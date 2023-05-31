NFL (National Football League)

Holiday Bowl seeks $3 million from UCLA, Pac-12 in lawsuit for 2021 no-show, per report

May 31, 2023
posting

holiday-bowl-usatsi.jpg

The Holiday Bowl has filed a lawsuit in opposition to UCLA and the Pac-12 in the hunt for cash owed for the canceled 2021 version of the sport, consistent with The Action Network. Non-profit group San Diego Bowl Game Association is looking for greater than $3 million in damages after the Bruins withdrew from the bowl hours ahead of kickoff just about two years in the past.

In a courtroom submitting in San Diego County, the Holiday Bowl alleges that UCLA’s resolution to tug out of the 2021 Holiday Bowl because of Covid-19 issues price the group hundreds of thousands in reimbursed tickets and sponsorships. After the Pac-12 did not reimburse the bowl recreation for the losses, the Holiday Bowl withheld the $3.2 million payout because of Oregon for taking part in the 2022 Holiday Bowl. UCLA used to be now not compensated for the 2021 recreation.

The Holiday Bowl and the Pac-12 have had a partnership for greater than 25 years. The report states that the Pac-12 notified the Holiday Bowl that it could sue for the 2022 payout if it used to be now not finished; then again, the Holiday Bowl beat the league to the court docket.

The Bruins had been a last-minute scratch from the Holiday Bowl after a wave of certain COVID-19 circumstances, in particular alongside the line of defense, hours ahead of their recreation in opposition to NC State. The Holiday Bowl alleges that the Bruins instructed them that handiest 3 avid gamers examined certain. With the cancellation coming so as regards to recreation time, the Holiday Bowl used to be not able to prepare a alternative.

On Wednesday, the Holiday Bowl used to be the one 2023-24 bowl recreation that didn’t announce a date and time. The recreation generally includes a Pac-12-ACC matchup performed at Petco Park in San Diego, California. The most up-to-date matchup noticed No. 15 Oregon beat North Carolina 28-27.

The Holiday Bowl used to be one in all 5 bowl video games canceled in 2021 because of the pandemic. The Gator Bowl and Sun Bowl additionally had groups pull out however had been each ready to nab overdue replacements.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram