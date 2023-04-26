Holiday Uber Eats Driver Murdered While Delivering – NBC 6 South Florida

A person from Florida, known as Oscar Solis Jr., has been charged with homicide and different offenses for killing and dismembering an Uber Eats driving force who had delivered meals to his space, consistent with government. Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said in a news convention that the motive force was once killed throughout a supply on Wednesday at a place of abode in Holiday, Florida. The dismembered stays have been found out in trash baggage and a cooler with Solis’ identify on a receipt, consistent with a police affidavit. Solis is dealing with further fees corresponding to failure to sign in as a convicted felon, parole violation, and homicide whilst fascinated with a theft, in response to jail information. Nocco published that Solis was once affiliated with the violent MS-13 gang in Indiana, the place he spent 4 years in jail for housebreaking and attack. He relocated to Florida about 3 months in the past, and on the time of the homicide, he labored as a safety guard in a strip membership within the state.

Oscar Solis

Nocco referred to the homicide as a “horrific crime of passion” and emphasised how Solis’ movements have been malevolent. The sufferer have been reported lacking by means of his spouse after he didn’t go back from his Uber Eats deliveries, and Uber showed to government that the motive force’s remaining reported location was once at Solis’ house. Investigative proof, together with blood discovered in numerous spaces of the home, the sufferer’s automotive, and a key fob discovered on Solis’ wardrobe, ended in his arrest. Surveillance pictures from the house published the sufferer’s meals supply and two Hispanic males wearing heavy trash baggage out of doors. The different guy, who labored as a driving force for Solis, has now not been charged. The case happened throughout a time when there were a number of random shootings of people coming near strangers’ houses in numerous portions of America.

No legal professional has been indexed on behalf of Solis in prison information. Solis’ facial tattoos are visual in his prison mugshot, and he had moved to the Florida house simply 3 months earlier than the homicide.

Located to the north of Tampa, Florida, Pasco County borders the Gulf coast.