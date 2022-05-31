Hollywood Gold Cup 2022 predictions, odds, field: Horse racing insider reveals picks, bets for Monday, May 30

The Richard Mandella-trained Royal Ship will attempt to win the Grade 1 race that hardly eluded him final yr when he leaves the beginning gate within the 2022 Hollywood Gold Cup on Memorial Day at Santa Anita Park. A son of Midshipman, Royal Ship had the lead with one furlong to go in final yr’s Hollywood Gold Cup earlier than dropping by a head to Nation Grammer. For Monday, Royal Ship has been put in because the 6-5 morning-line favourite within the 2022 Hollywood Gold Cup odds.
The Ed Moger Jr.-trained Stilleto Boy is the 7-5 second selection within the five-horse Hollywood Gold Cup discipline. Defunded (3-1), There Goes Harvard (8-1) and Spielberg (20-1) spherical out the sector. Publish time for the $400,000 race is at 5:47 p.m. ET. With an completed discipline set to enter the beginning gate on Monday, you will wish to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Hollywood Gold Cup picks.
Few folks in racing are as related as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has offered racing evaluation for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders’ Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Previous to her tv profession, she labored for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She is also married to Santa Anita-based coach Ryan Hanson.
She additionally has great handicapping chops. Within the 2011 Kentucky Derby, she accurately tabbed Animal Kingdom to win at a hefty 21-1. Within the 2017 Breeders’ Cup, she nailed 11-1 lengthy shot Wuheida to win the Filly and Mare Turf. Final yr, in a wide-open Kentucky Derby, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the end line first, because the winner at 12-1. And in Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager this yr, she instructed a play on All Different 3-Yr-Olds, which cashed at 18-1 when Wealthy Strike received the Derby.
Since becoming a member of SportsLine in November, her picks have cashed within the Breeders’ Cup Basic, Breeders’ Cup Turf Dash, Sham Stakes, El Camino Actual Derby, San Felipe Stakes, Santa Anita Handicap, Kentucky Oaks and Preakness Stakes. Anybody who has adopted her is means up.
Now, Yu has handicapped the 2022 Hollywood Gold Cup odds, made her picks and constructed her bets. You can only see them here.
High Hollywood Gold Cup picks
After going via the previous performances of each horse within the discipline, Yu is taking a stand in opposition to Defunded, who’s 3-1 on the morning line, behind solely Royal Ship and Stilleto Boy. A son of Dialed In, Defunded is on a two-race successful streak. Nonetheless, each of these wins got here in allowance races.
In 4 begins in graded stakes races, he has completed second twice and fourth twice. “He has but to garner his first stakes win, and I feel that would be the case after Monday as properly,” she says. Yu doesn’t have Defunded in any of her wagers.
Find out how to make Hollywood Gold Cup picks
Yu’s prime choose is a horse who “has the precise working fashion” for Monday’s race. She is also excessive on an extended shot who’s an “ultraconsistent performer.” She is together with these horses in her 2022 Hollywood Gold Cup bets, and so must you. She’s sharing which horses to back only at SportsLine.
So who wins the Hollywood Gold Cup? What lengthy shot is a must-back? And the way has Yu constructed his wagers? Take a look at the newest Hollywood Gold Cup odds under, then visit SportsLine to see Yu’s picks for the Hollywood Gold Cup, and discover out.
