Holmgren Dominates, Thunder Roll Over Jazz to Begin Summer League

Chet Holmgren confirmed up.

For the primary time Holmgren, the No. 2 general choose final month, stood on an NBA ground in an Oklahoma City jersey.

He wasted no time making his impression.

On the primary defensive possession of the Thunder’s first Summer League recreation in opposition to Utah, Holmgren recorded his first block. That was just the start. Not solely did Holmgren take over the primary quarter, however the Thunder additionally dominated.

The Thunder received its inaugural 2022 Summer league recreation 98-77.

Holmgren couldn’t have performed higher in his debut.

He scored 13 factors, greater than the entire Jazz staff within the first, on 4-of-5 capturing. He additionally recorded a rebound, an help, a steal and three turnovers. Holmgren completed the quarter with 18 factors within the half in 12 minutes.

Holmgren ended the sport with 23 factors, seven rebounds, 4 assists and 6 blocks.

Chet’s means to pair with Josh Giddey on high-ball screens performed a key cog Tuesday.

After the primary quarter the Thunder held a stern 29-9 lead.

Giddey additionally confirmed his typical talent set in his first motion because the All-Star break. His passing was on, and he was facilitating the offense as anticipated. He completed the primary half with 5 assists and 5 factors, he completed the sport with 14 factors and 11 assists.

The second quarter the Thunder continued to management the sport, but it surely was the No. 12 general choose Jalen Williams from Santa Clara doing the harm. Williams confirmed his environment friendly scoring talents and crashed the boards effectively. He scored 10 factors on 5-for-6 capturing and grabbed 4 rebounds.

Williams completed the sport with an ultra-efficient 17 factors and 5 rebounds. Williams shot 8-of-11 from the sector.

The No. 11 choose, who OKC obtained from the Knicks, Ousmane Dieng struggled within the first half. He scored 4 factors on 2-of-10 capturing and 0-for-6 from 3-point vary. Dieng did seize 4 rebounds.

At the tip of the half the Thunder’s Summer League squad led the Jazz 47-32.

In the third quarter, the Thunder saved management of the sport, with the assistance of Giddey’s passing means. Giddey notched a double-double with factors and assists and the Thunder led 76-50 getting into the ultimate body.

Holmgren’s offense slowed within the third quarter, however did add extra rebounds to his whole controlling the boards, he additionally added three extra blocks.

The Thunder dominated the sport from the opening tip with the assistance of Holmgren and Giddey who facilitated the offense for the Thunder.

