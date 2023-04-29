Holocaust survivor Jack Belzacki Bell dies

Jack (Itzhak) Belzacki Bell, a Holocaust survivor and previous chair of the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, kicked the bucket on the age of 79 on Thursday. Bell, who used to be born in a piece camp at the Polish-German border all over World War II on February 26, 1944, used to be the youngest member of Dallas’ Holocaust survivor neighborhood.

After Bell and his folks had been liberated, they settled in Fürstenfeldbruck, Germany, the place his more youthful dual brothers had been born whilst his folks waited on forms to immigrate to america. They in the end got here via Ellis Island in 1949 and moved to Dallas, the place they to begin with stayed at a boarding space close to Fair Park controlled by means of a person named Jack. Bell followed this title when he turned into a US citizen.

Bell’s circle of relatives flourished after his folks turned into tuxedo condominium store trade homeowners. He attended Hillcrest High School and later graduated from the University of North Texas, having additionally attended the University of Texas at Austin and Tyler Junior College. Bell went directly to have a a success occupation spending 25 years as a banker at Republic National Bank, after which twenty years as an funding banker and stockbroker at Merrill Lynch. He used to be additionally concerned within the Dallas Jewish neighborhood and served at the board of Jewish Family Service and the Temple Emanu-El Brotherhood.