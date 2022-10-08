Home damaged by Hurricane Ian? How FEMA is helping Central Florida families get free hotel rooms

FEMA is now helping families in a number of Central Florida counties who cannot return dwelling due to injury induced by Hurricane Ian.

It’s known as Transitional Shelter Assistance. Those who apply and are accredited shall be arrange with hotel rooms paid for by the federal government till their properties are prepared.

The program covers the price of the room, taxes and non-refundable pet charges for taking part inns and motels. Survivors are liable for different further prices, together with laundry, parking and room service.

To discover a Transitional Shelter hotel room and to see in case you qualify, go to disasterassistance.gov and enter your handle.

You may also name 1-800-621-FEMA for extra particulars.