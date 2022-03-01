Home prices increase at highest rate in 45 years

Nationwide home price gains in January were the highest in at least 45 years.

And Dallas-area housing prices rose at an even faster rate.

Dallas single-family home costs were almost 22% higher than in January 2021, according to the latest survey by CoreLogic.

Nationwide prices rose by 19.1% in the same period due to the shortage of homes for sale.

“In December and January, for-sale inventory continued to be the lowest we have seen in a generation,” Frank Nothaft, chief economist at CoreLogic, said in the report. “Buyers have continued to bid prices up for the limited supply on the market.

“However, the rise in mortgage rates since January further eroded buyer affordability and is expected to slow price gains in coming months.”

CoreLogic is forecasting that home prices across the nation will increase by only about 4% in the year ahead. But such estimates have previously missed the mark.

Home inventories nationwide are at the lowest level in generations.

In North Texas, only about 5,600 single-family homes were listed for sale with real estate agents in January.

Median home sales prices in the D-FW area are at record high levels of more than $350,000.

In Texas, the greatest home price increases in January were in the Austin area where year-over-year costs were more than 32% higher.

By comparison, home prices in the Houston area were only about 16% higher than a year earlier.

Home costs were up 21% in Fort Worth and rose by more than 19% in San Antonio.

The greatest annual home price gains in the country were in Naples (38.9%) and Punta Gorda (38.3%), Fla. and in Phoenix (30.2%).

Housing cost increases are a major contributor to overall price inflation.