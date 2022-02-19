Home security camera captures snowplow operator stopping to pull American flag out of snow

A home security camera captured a snowplow operator stopping to pick up an American flag blown down in a snowstorm Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri.”It was pretty hectic,” said Eric Randolph. “A lot of snow, a lot of ice.”With the snow coming down, it was nonstop back and forth on Kansas City streets for Randolph.”I just stopped, turned around, went back to the house,” Randolph said.What he saw was an American flag laying on the ground covered in snow.”Got the flag brushed off, went to the door, rang the doorbell,” he said.Randolph, who is a former Kansas City police officer, said he understands all that the flag stands for.”A lot of people have done a lot of things for this county,” he said.He said that is why, even during a big snowstorm, if a flag is on the ground, he can’t overlook it.”How are you doing? I’m a city snowplow operator and your flag fell, sir,” Randolph told the homeowner, handing the flag to him.Randolph said he sees a lot of things on the road that make him stop and pull over, but he said he’s never seen an American flag stuck in the snow like that.”To me, it’s personal. I don’t ever like to see that,” he said. “Be proud that you live in such a great country. That doesn’t take any effort whatsoever to do the right thing.”When not plowing the roads during snowstorms, Randolph is a codes enforcement officer with the city.

A home security camera captured a snowplow operator stopping to pick up an American flag blown down in a snowstorm Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri.

“It was pretty hectic,” said Eric Randolph. “A lot of snow, a lot of ice.”

With the snow coming down, it was nonstop back and forth on Kansas City streets for Randolph.

“I just stopped, turned around, went back to the house,” Randolph said.

What he saw was an American flag laying on the ground covered in snow.

“Got the flag brushed off, went to the door, rang the doorbell,” he said.

Randolph, who is a former Kansas City police officer, said he understands all that the flag stands for.

“A lot of people have done a lot of things for this county,” he said.

He said that is why, even during a big snowstorm, if a flag is on the ground, he can’t overlook it.

“How are you doing? I’m a city snowplow operator and your flag fell, sir,” Randolph told the homeowner, handing the flag to him.

Randolph said he sees a lot of things on the road that make him stop and pull over, but he said he’s never seen an American flag stuck in the snow like that.

“To me, it’s personal. I don’t ever like to see that,” he said. “Be proud that you live in such a great country. That doesn’t take any effort whatsoever to do the right thing.”

When not plowing the roads during snowstorms, Randolph is a codes enforcement officer with the city.