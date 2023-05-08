During a recent interview on “Face the Nation,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas emphasized the urgent need to fix the immigration system rather than rely on Congress’s temporary solution. He also stated that the Biden administration is prepared for the termination of Title 42 on May 11th. Sign up for browser notifications to stay informed of breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says “what we need is our” immigration system fixed, not this band-aid solution” from Congress
During a recent interview on “Face the Nation,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas emphasized the urgent need to fix the immigration system rather than rely on Congress’s temporary solution. He also stated that the Biden administration is prepared for the termination of Title 42 on May 11th. Sign up for browser notifications to stay informed of breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.