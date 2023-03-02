Homeless woman runs Tomball man out of home

Joe Whitten wasn’t making plans to shop for automobiles, drain his financial institution accounts and transfer out of his Tomball home. But after serving to a woman in want, that is precisely what took place.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 79-year-old disabled veteran stated he used to be scammed out of thousands of dollars through folks he used to be seeking to lend a hand.

Now, his home is trashed and his credit score is ruined. It’s so dangerous, he needed to transfer.

His neighbors are bored to death with what is going on and so they, too, have known as the police to seek out out what is going on throughout the Tomball home that Roma “Joe” Whitten used to name home.

“I wish a thousand times I never helped them, but I did,” Whitten stated.

He stated it began with a homeless woman he made up our minds to lend a hand.

“But you can’t help a thief and a liar,” he stated.

He stated after she moved into his area, his automotive used to be stolen and he or she disappeared. Eventually, she confirmed again up at Whitten’s home. This time, she used to be with a man and requested for lend a hand, once more. A couple of months later, every other woman arrived on the area.

“I said, ‘I’ll feed you and give you a place to stay.’ But I didn’t intend it to be forever,” Whitten stated.

He stated his checking account has been tired and the folk refuse to go away. Whitten stated he has given up at the home and desires to promote it.

Whitten stated one of the ladies even claimed to be married to him.

“She said, ‘Well I lived here eight months, so we’re married.’ I said, ‘You’re crazy, you lived in that room and I lived in my room back there,” he stated.

While KHOU 11 News reporter Grace White used to be doing this tale on Wednesday, neighbors confirmed her footage of the police being known as to the home previous within the week.

“Lots of activity of people we don’t recognize in and out of the house at all hours of the day and night,” neighbor Jenna Cordell stated.

Constable Mark Herman stated one of the ladies dwelling on the area have been arrested on an unrelated robbery price.

When White went to the home and knocked at the door, any person used to be observed peering throughout the window, however no person replied the door.