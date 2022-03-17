Honduras judge says ex-president Juan Orlando Hernández can be extradited to U.S.

Former President Juan Orlando Hernández needs to be extradited to the US to face drug trafficking and weapons fees, a Honduran choose dominated Wednesday. The nation’s Supreme Courtroom of Justice mentioned late Wednesday by way of Twitter that the choose had determined to grant the U.S. extradition request.

U.S. prosecutors within the Southern District of New York have accused Hernández lately of funding his political rise with earnings from drug traffickers in change for safeguarding their shipments. He has strongly denied any wrongdoing.

Earlier than the choice was introduced, court docket spokesman Melvin Duarte mentioned that in a listening to earlier within the day, Hernández addressed the court docket. “Normally phrases he argued concerning the motives which have led to this extradition course of in opposition to him, which he and his spouse have mentioned publicly,” Duarte mentioned.

Then-Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez solutions questions on August 13, 2019, as he leaves a gathering on the Group of American States in Washington D.C. Jacquelyn Martin/AP



Hernández has maintained that statements in opposition to him have been made by drug traffickers extradited by his authorities who needed to hunt revenge in opposition to him. He denies having any ties to drug traffickers.

He could have a chance to attraction the extradition choice.

Throughout the listening to, the choose introduced a doc despatched by the the U.S. Justice Division by the U.S. Embassy in Tegucigalpa that laid out the costs in opposition to Hernández. Hernández’s legal professionals additionally introduced a minimum of 20 items of proof in his protection.

Hernández left workplace in January on the conclusion of his second time period.

The choose had extra time to achieve a choice, however in 32 earlier extradition instances the choice got here in lower than per week. All of these choices had been for extradition.

Felony lawyer German Licona mentioned earlier than the announcement that if the choose dominated for extradition, Hernández might attraction to the complete Supreme Courtroom.

Hernández was arrested at his house on February 15 on the request of the U.S. authorities.

The arrest got here lower than three weeks after Hernández left workplace and adopted years of allegations by U.S. prosecutors of his alleged hyperlinks to drug traffickers. His brother, Juan Antonio “Tony” Hernández, was sentenced to life in jail on drug and weapons fees in March 2021.

After his arrest the previous president was led earlier than cameras flanked by police, shackled on the wrists and ankles, and sporting a bulletproof jacket. On Wednesday, he appeared in court docket sporting a blue go well with however was equally shackled.