Hong Kong doubles down on ‘Zero COVID’ policy, as death rate soars to world’s highest

(HONG KONG) — As a lot the remainder of the world learns to stay with COVID-19, the extremely infectious omicron variant has lastly damaged by way of Hong Kong’s once-lauded defenses.

Town was a poster baby for COVID management, after going lengthy stretches of final 12 months with out a single reported an infection. Nevertheless, its loss of life charge is now the best within the developed world.

About 3,231 folks have died as of Friday in Hong Kong’s present wave, which started at first of this 12 months, in contrast with simply 213 reported deaths within the first two years of the pandemic.

China, which has exerted extra direct management within the semi-autonomous territory since protests swept town in 2019, has made it clear that Hong Kong authorities should do no matter it takes to include the virus. China is the final main nation relentlessly pursuing a “Zero COVID” coverage.

Chinese language President Xi Jinping final month positioned Hong Kong authorities on discover, saying, “The Hong Kong SAR authorities should mobilize all of the forces and assets that may be mobilized, and take all crucial measures to make sure the security and well being of Hong Kong residents and the general stability of Hong Kong society.”

Hong Kong’s chief Carrie Lam has welcomed mainland China’s direct assist, together with sending well being consultants and medical employees, and developing make-shift isolation services.

Though there was an abundance of vaccines in Hong Kong since early 2021, simply 30% of Hong Kong residents over 80 have been absolutely vaccinated when this fifth wave started at first of the 12 months. Hong Kong’s unvaccinated aged have been the overwhelming majority of latest deaths.

Professor Ivan Hung, a frontline physician and medical advisor of the Hong Kong authorities, stated it was a “missed alternative” to not get sufficient aged folks vaccinated.

“Now there are a variety of aged folks attempting to hurry in and get vaccinated. However sadly, it’s miles too late, particularly within the aged houses. So sadly, there will probably be some casualties inside this wave,” Professor Hung stated.

Combined messaging from the federal government has additionally brought about confusion, prompting panicked customers to strip naked grocery store cabinets.

Hong Kong has a number of the hardest social distancing and border controls on the planet, with flights nonetheless banned from eight international locations, together with the USA.

Native tycoon Allan Zeman has referred to as Hong Kong house for 50 years. Beneath the present restrictions, Zeman’s well-known Lan Kwai Fong district, the place he’s a serious property developer, appears like a ghost city.

“It is form of heartbreaking,” Zeman stated, “Hong Kong was at all times a metropolis of hustle and bustle.”

Hong Kong’s hardline strategy additionally seems to be fueling an exodus from the Asian monetary hub. In February, a report of about 71,000 folks departed Hong Kong for the month.

“It is a variety of bankers, a variety of monetary business folks. Clearly, that impacts each enterprise as a result of if vacationers aren’t coming, there’s restricted purchasing, there’s restricted eating. This mind drain has actually brought about an actual headache, an actual drawback,” Zeman stated.

Zeman, who can be an adviser to the Hong Kong and Beijing governments, desires to see town earn again its popularity as a gateway to the East and West. The businessman recommended that authorities reopen the worldwide borders.

“What I might recommend to the federal government is that we have a look at the internationalism of Hong Kong and do no matter we will,” Zeman stated.

However there isn’t any clear signal that Hong Kong will veer from its no-tolerance strategy, and whether or not Beijing would enable it to vary tack.

China can be battling a surge of circumstances in the mean time, with every day infections at a two-year excessive. The nation’s aggressive measures allowed it to host the Winter Video games with out an outbreak.

Nevertheless, consultants level out that China may also want an eventual highway map out of isolation.

Xi is scheduled to go to Hong Kong in July for the 25th anniversary of town’s handover from British rule. Xi will need his first journey because the 2019 protests and first exterior mainland China because the starting of the pandemic to go as easily as potential.

