Hornets’ LaMelo Ball joins elite company with first career selection

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced the injury replacements for Kevin Durant and Draymond Green for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game on Monday afternoon.

Silver named LaMelo Ball and Dejounte Murray as the replacements to join the All-Star reserves

Ball, the 2020-21 Rookie of the Year, learned of his accomplishment just minutes before the Hornets hosted the Raptors in Charlotte.

LaMelo all smiles after finding out he made his first All Star Game 🙌🔥 pic.twitter.com/79aLxUS8RT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 8, 2022

Ball’s All-Star honor helps him join an elite all-time NBA list.

At 20 years and 182 days old, Ball will be the fourth-youngest player in NBA history to take part in an All-Star Game, with just Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Magic Johnson doing it at a younger age.

Per the Hornets, Ball is also the 11th player ever to be named an All-Star before their 21st birthday.

Overall, LaMelo will be the fourth youngest to appear in the All-Star Game, behind Kobe, LeBron and Magic. He is in good company 👏 pic.twitter.com/PCfJqCrTLH — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 8, 2022

Ball is the first Hornets player to be named an All-Star since Kemba Walker (2019).

Overall, he is the eighth player in franchise history to take part in the All-Star Game, joining the likes of Larry Johnson (1993, 1995), Alonzo Mourning (1994, 1995), Glen Rice (1996, 1997, 1998), Eddie Jones (2000), Baron Davis (2002), Gerald Wallace (2010) and Kemba Walker (2017, 2018, 2019).

Ball is just the third Hornets player to earn an All-Star spot in their third season – Johnson (1993) and Mourning (1994).

Following Monday’s game, the 6-foot-7 guard is averaging 19.5 points, 7.5 assists and 7.1 rebounds in 48 appearances. His four triple-doubles this season are already a single-season franchise record.

Youngest players to play in an NBA All-Star Game