Hornets vs. Cavaliers prediction, odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, March 2 best bets from model on 71-44 run

The Charlotte Hornets visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday evening with both teams looking to avenge recent losses. The Hornets fell to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, bringing Charlotte’s overall record to 30-32 this season. The Cavaliers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in their last outing, though Cleveland is 19-10 at home and 36-25 overall this season.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Cavaliers as four-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 218.5 in the latest Hornets vs. Cavaliers odds. Before you make any Cavaliers vs. Hornets picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters Week 19 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a stunning 71-44 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning over $2,100. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Hornets vs. Cavaliers, and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Cavaliers vs. Hornets:

Hornets vs. Cavaliers spread: Cavs -4

Hornets vs. Cavaliers over-under: 218.5 points

Hornets vs. Cavaliers money line: Cleveland -170, Charlotte +145

CHA: The Hornets are 23-16-1 against the spread in conference games

CLE: The Cavaliers are 20-13-2 against the spread in conference games

Featured Game | Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets

Why the Hornets can cover



Charlotte’s offense is very strong, headlined by fantastic ball security and efficiency. The Hornets are in the top six of the NBA in turnover rate (13.1 percent) and assists (27.2 per game), and Charlotte is No. 3 in the league in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.02-to-1. The Hornets also assist on more than 64 percent of field goals, a top-five mark, and ball movement is a clear strength. Charlotte also puts pressure on opponents with speed and physicality, as the Hornets are in the top three of the NBA in fast break points (15.8 per game) and points in the paint (50.3 per game).

The Hornets are in the top 10 in 3-pointers (13.7 per game) and 3-point accuracy (35.7 percent), and Charlotte is above-average in creating free throw attempts. On defense, the Hornets are elite in creating turnovers, forcing 15.3 per game, and Charlotte averages 8.7 steals per contest. Cleveland is No. 28 in the NBA in turnovers per game on offense, with bottom-tier marks in points per game and free throw percentage.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

The Cavaliers are unquestionably elite on defense, ranking in the top five of the NBA in defensive efficiency, free throw prevention, field goal accuracy allowed, second-chance points allowed, and two-point accuracy allowed. However, Cleveland also has a very strong projection on the offensive end against Charlotte. The Cavaliers are making 46.6 percent of field goal attempts this season, No. 8 in the NBA. Cleveland is also in the top 10 of the league in two-point percentage, making 53.8 percent of attempts, and the Cavaliers are in the top 10 of the NBA in assists (25.2 per game) and assist rate (63.9 percent).

Cleveland leaves a positive mark on the offensive glass, securing 27.9 percent of available rebounds, and the Hornets are dead-last in the NBA in second-chance points allowed on defense. Charlotte is No. 23 in the league in defensive efficiency, with bottom-eight marks in fast break points allowed, two-point percentage allowed, and free throw attempts allowed. The Hornets are also last in the NBA in assists allowed, illustrating an advantage for Cleveland.

How to make Cavaliers vs. Hornets picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning over on the total, projecting 226 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the model’s pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Hornets vs. Cavaliers? And which side of the spread hits well over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.