Hornets vs. Cavaliers prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 4 best bets from model on 62-32 run

A pair of intriguing Eastern Conference teams square off on Friday evening. The Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Charlotte Hornets, with both teams aiming to solidify playoff positioning. Charlotte is 28-24, with Cleveland entering at 31-21. Gordon Hayward (reconditioning) is listed as questionable for the Hornets, with Jalen McDaniels (ankle) ruled out. Darius Garland (back) and Lauri Markkanen (ankle) are out for the Cavs.

Cavaliers vs. Hornets spread: Hornets -4.5

Cavaliers vs. Hornets over-under: 218.5 points

Cavaliers vs. Hornets money line: Hornets -200, Cavaliers +170

CLE: The Cavaliers are 15-10-2 against the spread in road games

CHA: The Hornets are 15-7 against the spread in home games

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Cleveland has strengths on both sides of the ball, particularly when it comes to its elite defense. The Cavaliers are No. 3 in the NBA in defensive rating, yielding fewer than 1.06 points per possession. Cleveland leads the league in free-throw attempts allowed, giving up only 18.4 per game, and the Cavaliers are in the top five in field-goal percentage allowed, 3-point percentage allowed, 2-point percentage allowed and assists allowed.

The Cavs are also No. 8 in the NBA in second-chance points allowed, and the offense has a clear path to success against Charlotte’s spotty defense. The Hornets are No. 26 in defensive rating, with No. 30 rankings in assists allowed, second-chance points allowed and 3-pointers allowed. On offense, Cleveland is No. 6 in the NBA in field-goal percentage and No. 4 in the NBA in 2-point percentage. The Cavaliers are also in the top 10 of the league in assists, assist percentage, points in the paint per game and offensive rebound rate.

Why the Hornets can cover

The Hornets excel on the offensive side of the floor, scoring more than 1.12 points per possession. Charlotte ranks in the top five of the NBA in offensive efficiency, and the Hornets rank in the top four in assists (27 per game), assist-to-turnover ratio (2.07) and turnover rate (12.8 percent). The Hornets are assisting on nearly 64 percent of field goals, and Charlotte excels in specialized areas.

Charlotte is No. 2 in the NBA in fast-break points (16.2 per game) and No. 4 in the NBA in points in the paint, with top-five marks in 3-pointers (13.9 per game) and 3-point accuracy (36.6 percent). Cleveland is No. 28 in the NBA in ball security on offense, and Charlotte is in the top five in turnover creation on defense, feeding the Hornets’ offense with transition opportunities. The Cavaliers are also No. 24 in the NBA in free-throw accuracy, with bottom-10 marks in steals and blocks.

