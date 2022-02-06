Hornets vs. Heat: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Through 3 Quarters
Down five at the end of last quarter, the Miami Heat have now snagged the lead. After three quarters it’s looking more and more like their high-powered offense is just too much for the Charlotte Hornets as the Heat lead 83-59.
Miami has been riding high on the performance of small forward Jimmy Butler, who has 27 points and four assists in addition to six boards. The top scorers for Charlotte have been shooting guard Terry Rozier (16 points) and power forward Miles Bridges (15 points).
This is the least points the Hornets have had yet this year going into the fourth quarter.
Who’s Playing
Miami @ Charlotte
Current Records: Miami 33-20; Charlotte 28-25
What to Know
The Charlotte Hornets are getting right back to it as they host the Miami Heat at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 5 at Spectrum Center. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Charlotte now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
The Hornets were just a bucket shy of a victory on Friday and fell 102-101 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The defeat was just more heartbreak for Charlotte, who fell 113-110 when the teams previously met last November. One thing holding Charlotte back was the mediocre play of small forward Gordon Hayward, who did not have his best game: he played for 29 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-13 shooting and four turnovers.
Meanwhile, Miami had enough points to win and then some against the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, taking their matchup 112-95. Miami’s success was spearheaded by the efforts of point guard Tyler Herro, who had 24 points and five assists in addition to five rebounds, and center Bam Adebayo, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 11 boards.
The Hornets are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Orlando Magic Jan. 14 easily too and instead slipped up with a 116-109. In other words, don’t count the Heat out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center — Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.37
Odds
The Heat are a 3.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Miami have won 17 out of their last 29 games against Charlotte.
Injury Report for Charlotte
- Jalen McDaniels: Out (Ankle)
Injury Report for Miami
- P.J. Tucker: Game-Time Decision (Knee)
- Max Strus: Out (Quadriceps)
- KZ Okpala: Out (Wrist)
- Markieff Morris: Out (Covid-19)
- Victor Oladipo: Out (Knee)
