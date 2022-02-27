Hornets vs. Pistons: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who’s Playing

Detroit @ Charlotte

Current Records: Detroit 14-46; Charlotte 30-31

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets are 18-5 against the Detroit Pistons since December of 2015, and they’ll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. Charlotte’s homestand continues as they prepare to take on Detroit at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 27 at Spectrum Center. The Hornets should still be feeling good after a win, while the Pistons will be looking to get back in the win column.

Charlotte took their game at home this past Friday with ease, bagging a 125-93 victory over the Toronto Raptors. With Charlotte ahead 70-47 at the half, the matchup was all but over already. Charlotte’s shooting guard Terry Rozier was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 23 points and nine assists. Rozier had some trouble finding his footing against the Miami Heat two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Detroit came up short against the Boston Celtics this past Saturday, falling 113-104. Power forward Jerami Grant wasn’t much of a difference maker for the Pistons; Grant finished with 11 points on 3-for-15 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

The Hornets are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Orlando Magic Jan. 14 easily too and instead slipped up with a 116-109. In other words, don’t count Detroit out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center — Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center — Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.49

Odds

The Hornets are a big 10-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Charlotte have won 18 out of their last 23 games against Detroit.