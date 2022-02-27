Hornets vs. Pistons: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who’s Playing
Detroit @ Charlotte
Current Records: Detroit 14-46; Charlotte 30-31
What to Know
The Charlotte Hornets are 18-5 against the Detroit Pistons since December of 2015, and they’ll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. Charlotte’s homestand continues as they prepare to take on Detroit at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 27 at Spectrum Center. The Hornets should still be feeling good after a win, while the Pistons will be looking to get back in the win column.
Charlotte took their game at home this past Friday with ease, bagging a 125-93 victory over the Toronto Raptors. With Charlotte ahead 70-47 at the half, the matchup was all but over already. Charlotte’s shooting guard Terry Rozier was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 23 points and nine assists. Rozier had some trouble finding his footing against the Miami Heat two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.
Meanwhile, Detroit came up short against the Boston Celtics this past Saturday, falling 113-104. Power forward Jerami Grant wasn’t much of a difference maker for the Pistons; Grant finished with 11 points on 3-for-15 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.
The Hornets are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Orlando Magic Jan. 14 easily too and instead slipped up with a 116-109. In other words, don’t count Detroit out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Spectrum Center — Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.49
Odds
The Hornets are a big 10-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 9.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Charlotte have won 18 out of their last 23 games against Detroit.
- Feb 11, 2022 – Charlotte 141 vs. Detroit 119
- Jan 05, 2022 – Charlotte 140 vs. Detroit 111
- May 04, 2021 – Charlotte 102 vs. Detroit 99
- May 01, 2021 – Charlotte 107 vs. Detroit 94
- Mar 11, 2021 – Charlotte 105 vs. Detroit 102
- Feb 10, 2020 – Charlotte 87 vs. Detroit 76
- Nov 29, 2019 – Charlotte 110 vs. Detroit 107
- Nov 27, 2019 – Charlotte 102 vs. Detroit 101
- Nov 15, 2019 – Charlotte 109 vs. Detroit 106
- Apr 07, 2019 – Charlotte 104 vs. Detroit 91
- Dec 21, 2018 – Charlotte 98 vs. Detroit 86
- Dec 12, 2018 – Charlotte 108 vs. Detroit 107
- Nov 11, 2018 – Charlotte 113 vs. Detroit 103
- Feb 25, 2018 – Charlotte 114 vs. Detroit 98
- Jan 15, 2018 – Charlotte 118 vs. Detroit 107
- Oct 18, 2017 – Detroit 102 vs. Charlotte 90
- Feb 23, 2017 – Detroit 114 vs. Charlotte 108
- Jan 05, 2017 – Detroit 115 vs. Charlotte 114
- Dec 07, 2016 – Charlotte 87 vs. Detroit 77
- Nov 29, 2016 – Detroit 112 vs. Charlotte 89
- Mar 25, 2016 – Detroit 112 vs. Charlotte 105
- Mar 11, 2016 – Charlotte 118 vs. Detroit 103
- Dec 07, 2015 – Charlotte 104 vs. Detroit 84
