Hornets vs. Pistons odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 27 prediction from proven computer model

The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Spectrum Center. Charlotte is 30-31 overall and 15-14 at home this season, while Detroit is 14-46 overall and 5-25 on the road. The Hornets have already defeated the Pistons twice this season, and in their last meeting, LaMelo Ball scored a game-high 31 points as part of a 141-119 victory on February 11.

Hornets vs. Pistons spread: Hornets -10

Hornets vs. Pistons over-under: 229.5 points

What you need to know about the Hornets

This past Friday, the Hornets really took it to the Toronto Raptors for a full four quarters, and came away with a 125-93 victory at home. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 70-47. Charlotte can attribute much of its success to shooting guard Terry Rozier, who had 23 points and nine assists. The Hornets also got strong performances from bench players Kelly Oubre Jr. (23 points) and Montrezl Harrell (20 points, 10 rebounds).

The Hornets are still the NBA’s highest-scoring offense, averaging 114 points per game. However, they are a middle-of-the-pack team when it comes to efficiency, as they hit 45.8 percent of their shot attempts, which ranks 16th in the league. The Hornets have the second-highest offensive pace in the league (100.6), take the third-most shots per game (92.3) and the sixth-most 3-point attempts (38.5).

What you need to know about the Pistons

Detroit came up short against the Boston Celtics on Saturday, falling 113-104. Jerami Grant has been back for 11 games after he missed 23 (thumb), but he still doesn’t appear to have shaken off all the rust. Against Boston, he finished with 11 points on 3-for-15 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court. Over his 10 previous games, he has averaged 16.1 points per game, but has shot just 40 percent from the field and has snagged just 2.8 rebounds per game.

First overall selection Cade Cunningham had his best game since he missed five due to a hip injury to start February. He scored 25 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the loss. The Pistons have only been able to knock down 42.1 percent of their shots this season, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league.

