Hornets vs. Pistons prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 11 best bets from model on 65-36 run

The Charlotte Hornets visit Little Caesars Arena for a matchup against the Detroit Pistons on Friday. The Hornets are 28-28 this season, including a 14-16 mark in road games. Detroit (12-43) enters on the second night of a back-to-back after losing to the Grizzlies on Thursday, though the Pistons played at home on Thursday and did not have to travel. Gordon Hayward (ankle), Cody Martin (ankle) and Jalen McDaniels (ankle) have been ruled out for the Hornets. Cade Cunningham (hip) is day-to-day for Detroit.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET in Detroit. Caesars Sportsbook lists Charlotte as the eight-point road favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 225.5 in the latest Hornets vs. Pistons odds.

Hornets vs. Pistons spread: Hornets -8

Hornets vs. Pistons over-under: 225.5 points

Hornets vs. Pistons money line: Hornets -340, Pistons +270

CHA: The Hornets are 16-14 against the spread in road games

DET: The Pistons are 5-4 against the spread with no rest

Why the Hornets can cover

Charlotte’s offense is top-notch, scoring 111.4 points per 100 possessions this season. The Hornets are in the top 10 of the NBA in offensive efficiency, with top-five marks in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.05), assists per game (26.9), turnover rate (12.9 percent), 3-pointers (13.8 per game), fast-break points (16.2 per game) and points in the paint (49.5 per game). Charlotte also assists on 64 percent of field goals, helping to boost efficiency, and the Hornets are burying 36 percent of 3-point attempts this season.

On the defensive end, the Hornets are adept at creating havoc, forcing 15.3 turnovers per game, and Charlotte averages 8.7 steals per contest. The Hornets should also capitalize on Detroit’s offensive shortcomings, with the Pistons boasting a bottom-tier offense. Detroit ranks near the basement of the NBA in field-goal percentage, assists, 3-point percentage, assist-to-turnover ratio, and rebound rate.

Why the Pistons can cover

Detroit should benefit from Charlotte’s defensive shortcomings in this matchup. The Hornets rank No. 24 in the NBA in defensive efficiency. Charlotte is also in the bottom five of the league in second-chance points allowed, fast-break points allowed, 2-point percentage allowed, 3-pointers allowed per game and assists allowed. Detroit is in the top 10 of the NBA in free-throw creation, producing nearly 22 attempts per game, and the Pistons are averaging 14 second-chance points per game, a top-10 figure.

On defense, the Pistons are holding opponents to less than 13 second-chance points per game, and Detroit is adept at creating havoc on defense. The Pistons are in the top 10 of the NBA in steals, averaging nearly eight per game, and No. 6 in the league in turnovers, forcing more than 15 per contest. Detroit is also above-average in preventing transition opportunities, allowing fewer than 12 fast-break points per game.

