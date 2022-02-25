Hornets vs. Raptors prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 25 best bets from model on 69-41 run

The Toronto Raptors and Charlotte Hornets meet in an intriguing Eastern Conference showdown on Friday. The matchup is the first game after the All-Star break for both teams. Toronto is 32-25 overall and 16-12 on the road this season. Charlotte is 29-31 overall and 14-14 at Spectrum Center. Fred VanVleet (knee) is listed as questionable for Toronto. Gordon Hayward (ankle) is out for Charlotte, with Jalen McDaniels (ankle) and Nick Richards (foot) listed as doubtful.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET in Charlotte. Caesars Sportsbook lists Toronto as the 2.5-point road favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 226 in its latest Raptors vs. Hornets odds. Before making any Raptors vs. Hornets picks and NBA predictions, you need to see what SportsLine’s advanced computer simulation has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters Week 18 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a stunning 69-41 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning almost $2,300. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Raptors vs. Hornets, and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Hornets vs. Raptors:

Raptors vs. Hornets spread: Raptors -2.5

Raptors vs. Hornets over-under: 226 points

Raptors vs. Hornets money line: Raptors -140, Hornets +120

TOR: The Raptors are 22-13 against the spread in conference games

CHAR: The Hornets are 22-14 against the spread in conference games

Featured Game | Charlotte Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors

Why the Raptors can cover

The Raptors are fantastic on the offensive end, scoring 111.5 points per 100 possessions. Toronto ranks in the top 10 of the NBA in overall efficiency, with top-five marks in offensive rebound rate (32.4 percent), second-chance points (16.2 per game) and turnovers (12.8 per game). The Raptors are also above-average from 3-point range, converting 35.4 percent of attempts, and Charlotte’s defense ranks in the bottom five of the NBA in assists allowed, 2-point shooting allowed, defensive rebound rate, second-chance points allowed and fast-break points allowed.

On the other end, the Raptors are aggressive and effective, creating 16.2 turnovers per game to rank No. 2 in the NBA. Toronto is also preventing transition in an effective way, yielding only 11.1 fast-break points per game, and the Raptors are No. 6 in the league in points allowed in the paint at 44.4 per game.

Why the Hornets can cover

Charlotte’s offense keys its success. The Hornets are above-average in overall efficiency and elite in multiple categories. Charlotte ranks in the top five of the NBA in 3-pointers, making 13.7 per game. The Hornets are also making 35.6 percent of 3-point attempts, and Charlotte ranks in the top five in assists (27.4 per game), assist percentage (64.5 percent) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.03). Charlotte takes care of the ball, committing a turnover on only 13.0 percent of possessions, and the Hornets are in the top four of the league in fast break points (16.0 per game) and points in the paint (50.0 per game).

The Hornets may benefit from Toronto’s strongly below-average defensive rebounding, and Charlotte’s defense can bank on the Raptors ranking in the bottom five of the league in field-goal percentage, 2-point percentage and assists per game on the offensive side.

How to make Raptors vs. Hornets picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning under on the point total, with no player projected to reach or exceed 21 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the model’s Hornets vs. Raptors pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Raptors vs. Hornets? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Raptors vs. Hornets spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.