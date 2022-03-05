Hornets vs. Spurs prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, March 5 best bets from model on 71-44 run

There should be fireworks on Saturday night when the Charlotte Hornets host the San Antonio Spurs in a cross-conference NBA matchup. Both teams come in with top-10 offenses but are at the bottom in scoring defense. San Antonio (24-39) is 12th in the Western Conference and trying to edge into postseason play-in territory, while Charlotte (31-33) is 10th in the East and trying to stay there. The Spurs have lost three straight as they try to get Gregg Popovich his 1,335th regular-season victory to tie Don Nelson’s NBA record. The Hornets have lost five of their last seven but defeated Cleveland 119-98 in their last game. Charlotte won the last meeting between the teams, a 131-115 road victory on Dec. 15.
Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Caesars Sportsbook lists Charlotte as a 3.5-point favorite in its latest Spurs vs. Hornets odds, and the over-under for total points is set at 240.5.
- Spurs vs. Hornets spread: Charlotte -3.5
- Spurs vs. Hornets over-under: 240.5 points
- Spurs vs. Hornets money line: Charlotte -170, San Antonio +145
- SAS: DeJounte Murray leads the league with 111 steals (two per game).
- CHA: Miles Bridges has played the most minutes (1,142) in the NBA.
Featured Game | Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs
Why the Hornets can cover
Charlotte is 34-28-1 ATS and won the last meeting as a three-point underdog. It has the highest-scoring offense (114.1 points per game) and is second in fast-break points (15.7). The Hornets have three scorers who can break out on a given night in Miles Bridges (19.9 points per game), LaMeo Ball (19.6) and Terry Rozier (19.1). Bridges and Ball combine for more than 14 rebounds, and Ball adds 7.2 rebounds. The Hornets rank third in both assists (27.2) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.034) and make 13.8 3-pointers per game, fifth-most in the NBA.
The defense has been the reason for Charlotte’s struggles, but the Spurs aren’t much better. San Antonio has allowed an average of 122 points during its three-game losing streak and has yielded at least 114 in eight straight. The Hornets allow 114.5 points per game, but they average 8.7 steals and force 14.3 turnovers per game, with both marks fourth in the NBA. Rozier is averaging 22.8 points and 6.6 assists over the past 10 games, The Hornets have had an extra day of rest after the win Wednesday, and they are 7-4-1 with the rest advantage this season.
Why the Spurs can cover
San Antonio is a similar team to Charlotte, as its defense also has struggled while the offense has thrived. The Spurs are seventh in the league in scoring (112.7 per game), and the defense actually allows almost two fewer per game (112.8-114.5). It also is eighth in the league in both blocked shots (five) and steals. The Spurs are sixth in the NBA in shooting percentage (r46.8) and score the second-most points in the league in the paint (54.4).Both teams grab 45.2 rebounds per game, but Charlotte opponents get 47.9 per contest, second-most in the league.
The Hornets are 1-9 SU and ATS in their last 10 home games, and San Antonio is 13-20 SU but 18-14-1 ATS on the road. Charlotte has won just three of its past 14 games, while the Spurs won four of five before their current slide. Eight players average at least 9 points for San Antonio, led by Dejounte Murray, who scores 20.3 and is third in the league in assists at 9.4. The Spurs lead the league in assists (28.2) and assists-to-turnover ratio (2.227). Jakob Poeltl scores 13.5 points and averages 9.4 rebounds, while Murray chips in 8.4 boards per game.
How to make Spurs vs. Hornets picks
