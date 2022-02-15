Hornets vs. Timberwolves prediction, odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 15 best bets from model on 67-39 run

The Charlotte Hornets visit the Minnesota Timberwolves for an intriguing matchup on Tuesday evening. The Hornets are 29-29 overall and 15-16 on the road, with the Wolves entering at 30-27 overall. Minnesota is 16-10 after winning six straight home games. Gordon Hayward (ankle), Jalen McDaniels (ankle) and Cody Martin (ankle) are out for the Hornets. McKinley Wright IV (elbow) is out for the Wolves.

Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET in Minneapolis. Caesars Sportsbook lists Minnesota as the 6.5-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 243.5 in the latest Hornets vs. Timberwolves odds. Before making any Timberwolves vs. Hornets picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters Week 17 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a stunning 67-39 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning almost $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Hornets vs. T’Wolves, and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Here are several NBA betting lines and trends for T’Wolves vs. Hornets:

Hornets vs. Timberwolves spread: Timberwolves -6.5

Hornets vs. Timberwolves over-under: 243.5 points

Hornets vs. Timberwolves money line: Timberwolves -270, Hornets +220

CHA: The Hornets are 17-14 against the spread in road games

MINN: The Timberwolves are 14-12 against the spread in home games

Featured Game | Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Charlotte Hornets

Why the Hornets can cover

The Hornets should be able to create turnovers against the Wolves, potentially fueling the team’s transition offense. Charlotte is in the top five of the NBA in turnover creation, producing 15.4 per game, and the Hornets average 8.7 steals per game. Minnesota is No. 23 in the league in turnover prevention on offense, with the Wolves ranking in the bottom 10 in field-goal percentage on offense. The Wolves also have glaring weaknesses on defense for Charlotte to exploit.

Minnesota is last in the NBA in free-throw prevention, and the Wolves rank No. 25 or worse in assists allowed and 2-point shooting allowed. The Hornets lead the NBA in scoring, averaging 113.8 points per game, and Charlotte is in the top five in 3-pointers, assists, assist percentage, assist-to-turnover ratio, fast-break points and points in the paint.

Why the Timberwolves can cover

Minnesota is above-average on the offensive end, scoring 112.0 points per 100 possessions. The Wolves are No. 3 in 3-pointers, making 14.5 triples per game, and Minnesota is fantastic on the offensive glass. Minnesota secures 29.3 percent of available offensive rebounds, and the Wolves are No. 3 in the NBA in second-chance points (15.4 per game). The Wolves produce 21.5 free- throw attempts per game, with 25.1 assists per game and an assist on 61.0 percent of field goals.

Minnesota is also facing a Charlotte defense that is No. 24 in the NBA in defensive rating, with the Hornets landing in the bottom five in two-point defense and assists allowed. The Wolves create havoc on defense, producing 16.6 turnovers per game to lead the NBA. Minnesota is in the top five in steals, averaging 8.5 per game, and the Wolves are in the top 10 of the NBA in blocked shots (5.8 per game) and points allowed in the paint (44.9 per game).

How to make Timberwolves vs. Hornets picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning under on the total, projecting 234 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the model’s pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Hornets vs. Timberwolves? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.